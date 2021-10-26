Learn to code and electronics with the CircuitMess AI Batmobile

If you would like to learn to code and learn more about electronics, artificial intelligence and programming, you may be interested in the new kit created by Albert Gajšak offering you the chance to become a STEM Super Hero. Equipped with a camera, dual core processor, rechargeable battery and for metal gear motors, the Batmobile also features wireless connectivity, programmable LEDs and speakers to allow you to create a wide variety of different applications. The CircuitMess Batmobile can drive autonomously thanks to its artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms and is provided in kit form, allowing you to build the system from scratch.

Learn to code with the STEM Batmobile kit

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“No previous experience or knowledge should be needed to become a true STEM Superhero. The kit is designed for anyone 7 and older with complete instructions. The tasks include: learning how autonomous vehicles work, how to code a microcomputer, how computers track objects, and developing your own computer vision algorithm. Since its start in 2017, CircuitMess has delivered more than 50.000 devices to customers all around the globe. Over the past 4 years in creating STEM kits, CircuitMess has put a focus on introducing these technologies in a fun, simple, easy-to-understand, and most importantly, hands-on way.”

If the CircuitMess campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the CircuitMess Batmobile project view the promotional video below.

“We love the kits that we’ve been able to create for the crowdfunding community and want to continue to offer it to them first,” says Alber Gajšak, CEO of CircuitMess. “With three successful Kickstarters that have raised more than $850k in total, we have been able to get proven interest and traction for our special kits and deliver exciting projects to people all over the world.”

“CircuitMess is a technology startup founded in 2017 by Albert Gajšak and Tomislav Car after a successful Kickstarter campaign for MAKERbuino. Currently, CircuitMess employs 23 young, ambitious people and has recently moved to a new office in Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, searching for talented individuals that will help them create unique electronic products and bring technology to the crowd in a fun and exciting way.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the Batmobile, jump over to the official CircuitMess crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals