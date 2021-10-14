Learn to code games at NVIDIA GTC 2022

If you are interested in learning how to code games you might be interested to know that NVIDIA has released more details about the top game development sessions that will be available at this years NVIDIA GTC 2022 event. NVIDIA GTC opens its doors on November the 8th 2021 and will offer a “a track tailored for game developers, where you can attend free sessions covering the latest in ray tracing, optimizing game performance, virtual reality, augmented reality, and more to create interactive, realistic graphics that take immersive gameplay to the next level” explains NVIDIA.

“We have several GTC sessions for game developers, content creators, and engineers looking to explore new tools and techniques accelerated by NVIDIA technologies, from real-time rendering to cloud gaming. And speakers from leading companies such as Electronic Arts and Square Enix will share some of their experiences with the latest graphics technologies.”

Learn to code games at featured GTC Sessions

Towards Advanced Automated Game Testing with AI

Led by Konrad Tolmar, director of AI research at Electronic Arts (EA), this session will observe the benefits of reinforcement learning and automated methods that enhance game testing.

Integrating DLSS in Frostbite

Join this session to also learn more about ray-traced ambient occlusion, and hear how the team at EA integrated GPU-accelerated ray tracing into complex engines like Frostbite for maximum performance.

Beyond Game Streaming – Cloud-Native Games

Learn about Eidos-Sherbrookke’s exploration into cloud-native game experiences, and hear about the diverse possibilities in rendering, physical interactions, and AI in cloud gaming.

More Realistic 3D Reconstruction of Human Performances

Join this session to discover the realistic methods of capturing human performance and animated assets with volumetric video. Learn how the 3D nature of the technique is ideal for integration into virtual environments.

Gaming’s Next Global Hotspot

Dive into the latest trends and growth opportunities in Africa’s gaming industry. This panel discussion will cover how developers, startups, and NVIDIA can contribute to the growth of gaming in Africa.

