Learn electronics by building the 8BitCADE XL gaming console

8BitCADE is students learn electronics using its 8BitCADE XL gaming console which is being used in many electronic workshops all over the world to teach students STEM. Recently gaining traction in the Middle East, Australia, UK, and United States the 8BitCADE XL gaming console offers a great way to teach coding and electronics in a fun and engaging way. “Coding and electronics are such daunting fields to get into if you haven’t had any experience with them before,” commented Jack Daly. “You just don’t know where to start.” The development team at 8BitCADE are continually creating new projects, tutorials and more to make it even easier for anyone to get started with STEM, programming and electronics.

“The 8BitCADE line encompasses several DIY projects to learn electronics where users take a hands-on, practical approach to building and coding their own gaming consoles! Every component is packaged neatly into a little kit waiting to be soldered together. 8BitCADE, a company dedicated to introducing STEM to the world in a fun and innovative way, has already taught over 1,000 students, children, teens, and adults electronics and programming!”

“8BitCADE was founded by Jack Daly, an 18-year old entrepreneur with a passion for electronics. As a kid, Jack spent a lot of time with his father building cool inventions, soldering components to PCBs, and coding games. After creating his own gaming console, Jack realized he wanted to share the passion and excitement of learning electronics with the rest of the world, which led to the creation of 8BitCADE.”

Source : 8BitCADE : PR News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals