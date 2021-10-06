New ECS LIVA mini PC systems will be unveiled at GITEX 2021

At the upcoming GITEX 2021 exhibition taking place at the Dubai International Trade Centre HALL 4, C21, from October 17th to 21st 2021, ECS will be showcasing the next generation compact mini PC desktop systems. In the form of the LIVA mini PC series, AIO PCs, and motherboards for various vertical markets as well as for commercial applications.

The LIVA Z3 and Z3E are super mini PCs that are passively cooled removing the need for noisy fans. At just 0.48 liters in size, and requiring only a maximum 6 W TDP of CPU power, the mini PC is powered by Intel Jasper Lake Pentium Silver N6000 & Celeron N5100/N4500 processors with Intel Graphics and media acceleration built-in.

“The ECS LIVA Mini PCs provide various product categories with flexible functions to fulfill various smart solutions. The Mini PC Family – including the pocket-sized Q series, multi-functional Z series, industrial-grade M series, and ultra-powerful One series – is ideal for wide ranging applications. These applications include smart retail, transportation, digital signage for hotels and hospital, smart conferencing for business, intelligent edge computing for AI solutions, and home computing for long-distance working and for education.”

“A silent fanless design means that even in a dusty environment, the LIVA Z3 series is more reliable and requires less maintenance compared to other designs. It provides a cost-effective and low-maintenance solution with easy deployment for digital signage in markets such as smart vending machines, digital displays, digital menus, kiosks, information display systems, and more.

A small design, efficient operation, and powerful capabilities from AMD Ryzen 3/5/7 & Athlon processors with Radeon RX graphics allows the LIVA One A300 to be an extremely flexible device. It is offered as barebones or as a full system integration solution with or without OS preinstalled for a very wide range of potential applications.

Users can outfit the LIVA One A300 with anything from ultra-efficient dual-core Athlon-class APUs to powerful 8-core APUs with advanced Radeon RX graphics that offer great performance for work or play. For business applications, its small size, excellent power efficiency, and class-leading built-in graphics processing benefit smart signage or other visual- and display-centric applications, in addition to edge compute, retail, healthcare, terminals, and gateways.”

As soon more information is made available later this month we will keep you up to speed as always on new mini PC systems from ECS.

Source : ECS : TPU

