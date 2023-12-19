ViewSonic has announced the introduction of the M10 portable RGB laser projector. The projector is equipped with advanced RGB laser technology to offer high-quality image and sound in a mobile format. The M10’s use of advanced RGB laser technology is pivotal to its standout performance. Unlike conventional laser projectors that utilize a single laser light source, the M10 delivers three primary laser light rays – red, green, and blue.

This approach allows for a broader color gamut that meets the 100% BT.2020 color standard. The result is vivid imagery with enhanced color saturation, even in well-lit environments. This technology is integrated into a single module, enabling the projector to maintain a compact form factor without compromising on color performance.

ViewSonic M10 portable laser projector

The M10 portable RGB laser projector is not just about delivering high-quality visuals, it also offers exceptional cinematic audiovisual performance. This is achieved through a built-in Harman Kardon customized speaker. This integration elevates the audio experience, making the M10 a comprehensive solution for immersive entertainment. Moreover, the projector also functions as a Bluetooth speaker, making it a versatile addition to outdoor parties. It can also pair with headphones for personal entertainment, further extending its usage scenarios.

The convenience of use is another area where the M10 shines. It features instant autofocus with Time of Flight (ToF) technology and auto horizontal/vertical keystone correction functions. These intelligent auto-setup functions ensure a quick, hands-free setup, making the projector easy to use even for those unfamiliar with such technology.

The M10 also supports wireless screen mirroring. This feature allows users to stream movies or shows via Wi-Fi from mobile devices, adding another layer of versatility to the device. Furthermore, the projector can connect directly to smartphones and tablets through a USB-C port, facilitating easy content sharing. It even supports ceiling projection without the need for an additional tripod, making it a truly portable solution.

The introduction of the M10 portable RGB laser projector by ViewSonic, combines advanced RGB laser technology, enhanced color saturation, cinematic audiovisual performance, and versatile usage scenarios in a compact design. Its built-in Harman Kardon speaker and Bluetooth compatibility, along with instant autofocus and auto keystone correction functions, make it a standout product in the market. The M10 is not just a testament to ViewSonic’s commitment to innovation and product excellence, but also a device that sets a new standard for portable projectors.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals