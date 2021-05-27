Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 hits the track in 2022

Lamborghini has revealed its latest version of its racing car called the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2. This is the newest version of the vehicle that will be used to race in the trio of continental Lamborghini race series starting in 2022. The hallmarks of the changes for the new car include major aerodynamic refinements and a new design for the car created by Lamborghini Centro Stile.

Lambo says the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 is the highest performance version of its racing car to ever take on its one-make racing series. Since 2009, 950 drivers have raced in the Super Trofeo series completing over 310 hours on the track. Aerodynamics and design are the areas where the car has improved the most, and it looks fantastic. The front has a redesign with new full-LED light clusters with a hexagon design.

The car also features carbon-fiber fins that link to the Huracán STO visually. The car also features new air curtain intakes to optimize airflow down the car’s sides and improve downforce. Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 will be available for €250,000 excluding taxes. Those who already own the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO will be able to upgrade their car to the new version starting in early 2022.

