Koenigsegg Regera sets two new World Records

Koenigsegg has announced that it has set two new world records with the Koenigsegg Regera, the car set a new world record for 0 to 250 miles per hour and 250 mph to 0 and a new world record for 0 to 400 km/h and 400km/h to 0.

The Koenigsegg Regera managed a time of 28.81 seconds for a speed of 0 to 400 km/h and 400 to 0 km/h, it also managed a time of 0 to 250 mph and 250 to 0 mph of just £29.6 seconds, you can see the car in action in the video below.

The performance of the Regera has been proven over the years on the road and on the track with several lap, acceleration, and braking records, and now it has again broken the 0-400-0 km/h and 0-250-0 mph records for the second time, managing this ultimate test of acceleration, speed, and braking in an astonishing 28.81 seconds for km/h and 29.60 for mph.

Previously, the most famous record was the 2019 0-400-0 km/h record at 31.49 seconds, which beat Koenigsegg’s 2017 0-400-0 km/h record that was set by the Agera RS at 33.29 seconds.

So, why set these new records with a car that is long off the production line? Because it can! Because it is still the King reigning supreme in today’s super competitive automotive landscape, and that is something that should be celebrated with a new record.

The Regera was conceived and engineered ten years ago and is still unbeatable, but how can the Regera be faster today than it was 4 years ago?

You can find out more details about this new record that has been set by the Koenigsegg Regera over at the Koenigsegg website at the link below.

Source Koenigsegg



