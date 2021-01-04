2019 Koenigsegg Regera heads to auction with RM Sotheby’s

The 2019 Koenigsegg Regera is a hypercar in the purest sense of the word. Only 80 were produced between 2016 and 2020, and this particular Koenigsegg Regera is going up for auction with RM Sotheby’s. In fact, it’s the very first example to appear at a public auction.

The car is painted crystal white with clear carbon and has a completely custom interior. The interior is incredibly detailed with carbon fiber everywhere with perfect exposed weave. Seats are covered in a beige leather that complements the black carbon fiber extremely well. The car has less than 200 miles on the odometer.

The Koenigsegg Regera is an extremely expensive car, even in its base form. However, this particular vehicle took that to the next level with over $217,000 in optional equipment. The Regera can go over 280 mph thanks to more than 1000 horsepower from its 5.0-liter V8 engine. It also features an 800-volt electric motor that adds an additional 700 horsepower. There is no estimate on what the car might bring at auction.

