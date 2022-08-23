Koenigsegg CC85 comes with 1382 HP

Koenigsegg has unveiled its latest supercar, the Koenigsegg CC85 and the car will be limited to just 50 units and it will come with a 5.0 litre V8 that can produce 1382 HP.

The car comes with 1,385 horsepower when used with E85 and 1,186 horsepower when used with regular petrol, more details are below.

Twenty years ago the introduction of the Koenigsegg’s first production car, the CC8S, defined the new “megacar” category. Today, in celebration of the CC8S’s 20th anniversary, the Koenigsegg CC850 was unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering to an audience of media, customers, and industry luminaries.

The CC850 is a contemporary reimagination of the Koenigsegg CC8S. It is also a dual tribute for Koenigsegg, celebrating 20 years of vehicle production, as well as the 50th birthday of the company’s founder and namesake, Christian Von Koenigsegg. As such, CC850 production will be limited to just 50 cars worldwide.

“The CC850 is an homage to the single most meaningful car in Koenigsegg history,” said Christian von Koenigsegg. “The CC8S put us on the map and made us successful – and celebrating 20 years of production, alongside my 50th birthday, felt like the right time to reveal the CC850 to appreciate our roots.”

You can find out more details about the new Koenigsegg CC85 over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Koenigsegg, Top Gear

