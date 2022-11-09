Kindred TV series starring Mallori Johnson

The first trailer for the upcoming new horror TV series Kindred has been released providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the storyline and characters of the series. Based on the highly acclaimed 1979 book of the same name written by Octavia E. Butler. The TV series follows the story of a a young aspiring writer who discovers secrets about her family’s past, when she finds herself mysteriously being pulled back and forth in time to a 19th century plantation. Check out the first trailer below to learn more.

Kindred TV series

“The novel is usually classified as science fiction, though Butler herself (in a 1991 interview with Randall Kenan in the journal Callaloo) characterized the book as fantasy rather than science fiction: “Kindred is fantasy. I mean literally, it is fantasy. There’s no science in Kindred. I mean, if I was told that something was science fiction I would expect to find something dealing with science in it. or instance, Wild Seed [a later novel by Butler] is more science fiction than most people realize.”

“The main character is dealing with medical science, but she just doesn’t know how to talk about it. With Kindred there’s absolutely no science involved. Not even the time travel. I don’t use a time machine or anything like that. Time travel is just a device for getting the character back to confront where she came from.”

Source : IMDB



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals