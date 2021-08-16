Keytion mechanical keyboard features 87 keys, Bluetooth or wired and more

Keytion is a new gaming mechanical keyboard offering 87 Keys and connectivity via either a USB-C wired connection or wirelessly using Bluetooth 2.4GHz. Equipped with Gateron optical switches, PBT keycaps and RGB back lighting the mechanical keyboard is available to back from Kickstarter.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Keytion campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Keytion mechanical keyboard project play the promotional video below.

“The Keytion mechanical keyboard adopts space-saving Tenkeyless design coordinating with Gateron Switch and PBT keycaps makes departures from your desk easier than ever. With RGB lighting and triple mode connectivity, it easily pairs with up to 4 devices at once to maximize productivity and ease of use. Keytion is ready for any setting!”

“The popular 87-key position makes it smaller and lighter than the traditional 104-key keyboard. It still maintains the arrow keys for you to perform more easily, save space, and outline the perfect configuration. Keytion support Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4Ghz wireless and USB-C wired connection transmission, which can be easily switched among these three modes and meet diverse needs of entertainment and work.”

“As well-known switch brand, Gateron brings users unique feelings when touching the keycaps. All keys on the mechanical keyboard support hot-swap and you can change different shafts by themselves to find their most comfortable input experience. According to each user’s different requirements, we provide red and blue switch options that customers can choose what they prefer. Blue switch is more suitable for people who like loud sound and strong mechanical feel while red switch is better for those who prefer lower sound and light feel.”

Source : Kickstarter

