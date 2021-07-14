Keychron K7 slim wireless mechanical keyboard

The engineers and designers at Keychron have returned to Kickstarter for the eighth time to launch their latest ultra-slim wireless mechanical keyboard in the form of the Keychron K7. Offering a 65% layout and a low-profile Gateron mechanical keyboard complete with a hotspot option to let you customize your perky typing experience. The company has redesigned the low-profile optical switches to provide users with a constant tactile response on the hot swappable optical version.

Featuring a reinforced aluminum frame the Keychron K7 mechanical keyboard is one of the lightest on the market and is equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity allowing you to connect up to 3 devices with dedicated keycaps for both macOS and Windows

operating systems. For Linux users Keychron have set up a dedicated Linux user group. In the unique design allows you to easily hearts were every switch on the K7 hot-swappable version to “customize your K7’s typing experience without soldering”.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $64 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Keychron K7 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Keychron K7 wireless mechanical keyboard project view the promotional video below.

“The K7 is packed with all the essential tech features in a 65% layout that’s designed to take up as little space as possible and help you accomplish any task effortlessly. The key to making the K7 ultra-slim yet durable is its premium materials. We spent over a year of effort to design our own low-profile optical switches and perfected the design to make it 40% slimmer than most conventional switches, while still providing an impeccable and consistent typing experience.”

“Together with the aircraft-grade reinforced aluminum frame as the K7’s pillar to make it durable yet still elegantly slim, the K7 is one of the thinnest wireless mechanical keyboards in the world. Be ready to multitask without missing a beat by connecting the K7 with up to 3 devices via the stable Broadcom Bluetooth 5.1 chipset and switch between your laptop, PC, tablet and phone seamlessly.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the wireless mechanical keyboard, jump over to the official Keychron K7 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals