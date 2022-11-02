Jurassic World Dominion film trailer teases the epic conclusion

Universal Pictures has released a new teaser trailer for the Jurassic World Dominion film which will be premiering worldwide during June 2022. The movie is the epic conclusion of the “Jurassic era” and is the third Jurassic World movie bringing together two generations of Jurassic film stars. Once again Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard take on their roles from the previous Jurassic World films and are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill who started the Jurassic Park film franchise.

Jurassic World Dominion film 2022

The the latest film in the Jurassic Park franchise of films, Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed.

“Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

“The latest film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, propels the more than $5 billion franchise into daring, uncharted territory, featuring never-seen dinosaurs, breakneck action and astonishing new visual effects. “

“Jurassic World Dominion is directed by Colin Trevorrow, who steered 2015’s Jurassic World to a record-shattering $1.7 billion global box office. The screenplay is by Emily Carmichael (Battle at Big Rock) & Colin Trevorrow from a story by Derek Connolly (Jurassic World) & Trevorrow, based on characters created by Michael Crichton. Jurassic World Dominion is produced by acclaimed franchise producers Frank Marshall p.g.a. and Patrick Crowley p.g.a. and is executive produced by legendary, Oscar®-winning franchise creator Steven Spielberg, Alexandra Derbyshire and Colin Trevorrow. “

Source : Universal Pictures

