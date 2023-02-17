John Wick Chapter 4 premiers March 24, 2023

Lionsgate Movies has released the final trailer for the upcoming fourth film in the John Wick series of films which will premiere in theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from March 24, 2023 onwards. John Wick Chapter 4 stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane.

John Wick Chapter 4

“​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

“John Wick played by Keanu Reeves was born Jardani Jovonovich in Belarus. He was an orphan, and was taken in by the Tarasov Russian Mafia where he was raised as an assassin. He was so ruthless that the mafia boss Viggo Tarasov respected and feared him. At the beginning of the first film, Wick had been retired from being a hitman for five years.”

The first film in the franchise was released back in 2014 and the first three chapters are now available to watch ahead of the premier of John Wick Chapter 4 next month.

Source : Lionsgate Movies





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals