John Wick 4 film staring Keanu Reeves premiers March 24 2023

Lionsgate has this week released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated John Wick 4 film once again starring Keanu Reeves as a professional hitman and assassin with a legendary reputation. JW4 stars Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Lance Reddick and Ian McShane.

John Wick Chapter 4 will premiering theatre screens worldwide on March 24, 2023 and was officially announced during Parabellum’s opening week, with a scheduled release date of May 21, 2021. Unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic the films release has been delayed until 2023.

John Wick 4

JW4 is a direct sequel to 2019’s John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as well as the fourth installment in the John Wick film series. Directed by Chad Stahelski, with a script co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, and based on characters created by Derek Kolstad, it is produced by Stahelski, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

