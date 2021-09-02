Japan closes investigation into Apple App Store

Apple has announced that the Japan Fair Trade Commission has closed its investigation into the Apple App Store. Apple has reached an agreement with the JFTC and will allow developers of ‘reader’ apps to have an in app link to their website.

Apple has also announced that it will make this change globally and not just in Japan, so it will apply to all reader apps around the world.

To ensure a safe and seamless user experience, the App Store’s guidelines require developers to sell digital services and subscriptions using Apple’s in-app payment system. Because developers of reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services for purchase, Apple agreed with the JFTC to let developers of these apps share a single link to their website to help users set up and manage their account.

Before the change goes into effect in early 2022, Apple will update its guidelines and review process to make sure users of reader apps continue to have a safe experience on the App Store. While in-app purchases through the App Store commerce system remain the safest and most trusted payment methods for users, Apple will also help developers of reader apps protect users when they link them to an external website to make purchases.

You can see the full press release from Apple over at their website at the link below, these changes will come into effect in 2022.

Source Apple

