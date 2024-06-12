Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 second-generation wireless earbuds

Jabra has unveiled its latest innovations: the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 wireless earbuds. These next-generation earbuds build upon the success of their predecessors, offering enhanced features that elevate the audio experience to new heights.

Key Takeaways Elite 8 Active Gen 2: LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from gym equipment & more Improved Spatial Sound powered by Dolby Audio Improved Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than the previous generation of Elite 8 Active New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as the previous generation of Elite 8 Active Improved call performance with 6 microphones, wind-protecting mesh and noise cancellation algorithm Fully sweatproof, waterproof and workout- proof with IP68 rated earbuds and an IP54 rated dust and splash proof case Secure wing-free fit with Jabra ShakeGrip technology Up to 8-hours battery life and up to 32-hours with case (ANC on) Stable Smartwatch connectivity, Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair & Spotify Tap playback Bluetooth Multipoint connection Elite 10 Gen 2: LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from home TV’s & more Improved Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking & a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience Improved Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than previous generation of Elite 10 Improved 6-mic call technology with effective noise-reduction algorithms New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as previous generation of Elite 10 Rich bass from powerful 10 mm speakers Semi-open design with Jabra ComfortFit technology for all-day comfort 6-hour battery (27 hours with case) with ANC on IP57-rating Bluetooth Multipoint connection Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback



Streaming Anywhere with LE Audio Smart Case

Jabra has engineered the world’s first LE Audio smart case, a groundbreaking feature that sets the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 apart. This innovative case features dual USB-C and 3.5 mm jack compatibility, allowing for universal streaming and connectivity at the press of a button. The built-in chip enables users to effortlessly connect and stream audio from various devices directly to their earbuds, offering lower latency and Hi-fi sound quality courtesy of the LC3 codec.

Enhanced Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos Support

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 introduce a new dimension to the audio experience with improved spatial sound tuning and Dolby Atmos support. These enhancements provide a more immersive audio experience across a wider range of content, including music and podcasts. In blind tests, 95% of respondents preferred the spatial sound tuning delivered with these next-generation earbuds.

Superior Call Performance and Noise Cancellation

Jabra’s next-generation earbuds offer improved call performance with 6-microphone call technology and enhanced AI call algorithms. The microphones can distinguish between background noise and the spoken voice, ensuring high speech clarity. Additionally, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) has been significantly improved, blocking up to twice as much noise as previous generations. The Adaptive ANC algorithms have been enhanced to maximize the adaptive effect, providing stronger noise cancellation in various scenarios, including aircraft and gym environments.

New Natural HearThrough for Better Situational Awareness

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 wireless earbuds also feature new Natural HearThrough technology, optimized for wind noise reduction. This technology is twice as effective as the previous generation, offering increased situational awareness. Smart algorithms enhance the frequency range of HearThrough, making surrounding ambient sounds clearer and more natural while reducing wind noise and whistling.

Pricing and Availability

The Elite 8 Active Gen 2 wireless earbuds are priced at $229 and will be available in Navy, Black, and two new colors (Coral and Olive) starting mid-June 2024. The Elite 10 Gen 2 is priced at $279 and will be available in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa, and two new colors (Denim and Soft White) starting mid-June 2024. For more information, visit Jabra’s official website.

For those interested in further enhancing their audio experience, Jabra offers a range of other products and solutions. From over-ear headphones to professional-grade microphones, Jabra continues to innovate in the field of audio technology. Whether for personal use or professional settings, Jabra’s products are designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

In conclusion, the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds represent a significant leap forward in audio technology. With features like the LE Audio smart case, enhanced spatial sound, and improved noise cancellation, Jabra continues to set the standard for true wireless sound solutions.



