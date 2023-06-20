New HyperX Cirro Buds Pro true wireless earbuds launch $80

HyperX has officially launched its new Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds, making them available for purchase priced at $79.99. Offering an impressive set of specifications, these new earbuds cater to both the casual listeners and hardcore gamers, offering an enhanced audio experience combined with exceptional comfort. The HyperX Cirro Buds Pro True Wireless earbuds, promise a potent blend of superior audio quality, comfort, and convenience.

Performance and Connectivity

In the heart of the HyperX Cirro Buds Pro beats an 8mm dynamic driver, designed to deliver crystal clear sound for all types of media.

Battery life : HyperX promises an impressive battery life of up to 35 hours, enabling long hours of usage without frequent interruptions for recharging.

: HyperX promises an impressive battery life of up to 35 hours, enabling long hours of usage without frequent interruptions for recharging. Bluetooth 5.2: The earbuds support the latest Bluetooth 5.2, offering users improved range and signal strength, allowing seamless streaming and connections.

Noise Cancellation and Audio Quality

Incorporating a hybrid active noise cancellation technology, the Cirro Buds Pro minimize external noise, ensuring an immersive audio experience.

Precision noise cancelling : The hybrid active noise cancellation technology promises to provide users with an undisturbed audio experience by minimizing outside noise.

: The hybrid active noise cancellation technology promises to provide users with an undisturbed audio experience by minimizing outside noise. Low-latency audio : Gamers will be pleased to know that the Cirro Buds Pro offer low-latency audio connectivity for mobile gaming, ensuring that the audio keeps pace with the on-screen action.

: Gamers will be pleased to know that the Cirro Buds Pro offer low-latency audio connectivity for mobile gaming, ensuring that the audio keeps pace with the on-screen action. Ambient sound mode: For those who want to stay in touch with their surroundings, the ambient sound mode can be activated.

Design and Comfort

HyperX’s latest offering comes with a promise of comfort and durability. Each pair includes three sets of ear tips to ensure a personalized and secure fit.

IPX4 water-resistant rating : The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance, offering protection from splashes and sweat.

: The earbuds carry an IPX4 rating for water resistance, offering protection from splashes and sweat. Charging case : Included with the earbuds is a protective charging case which can fully recharge the buds in just 40 minutes, providing quick turnaround times for users on the go.

: Included with the earbuds is a protective charging case which can fully recharge the buds in just 40 minutes, providing quick turnaround times for users on the go. Color options: The Cirro Buds Pro earbuds are available in an array of colors, including black, blue, and tan, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

With each new product line, HyperX continues to redefine the boundaries of audio technology and user experience.

Whether you’re looking to amp up your gaming experience, or simply enjoy your favorite tunes with greater clarity and precision, the Cirro Buds Pro could be an ideal option. With the right balance of features and performance for a reasonable price.

Source : HyperX



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals