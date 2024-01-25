Sonicwave OWS wireless earbuds offer massive 168hrs of playback thanks to replace batteries

Immerse yourself in the latest advancement in personal audio with the Sonicwave OWS wireless earbuds. These open-ear devices are designed to transform the way you listen to music, manage calls, and interact with the world around you. With a host of cutting-edge features, the Sonicwave OWS earphones are crafted to enhance your listening sessions while keeping you comfortable and connected.

One of the most notable features of these earphones is their replaceable battery system. The frustration of earphones losing power at critical moments is now a thing of the past. The Sonicwave OWS comes with four interchangeable 60mAh lithium batteries, each providing over 12 hours of standby time. This means you can enjoy uninterrupted audio, as swapping batteries is quick and easy, keeping your earphones powered up and ready to go.

Early bird opportunities are now available for the original project from roughly $99 or £78 (depending on current exchange rates). The earphones also come with a robust 750mAh storage case that does more than just protect your device. It serves as a portable charger, extending the standby time of your earphones to an impressive 168 hours. Whether you’re traveling, working out, or just relaxing, this case ensures your earphones are charged and ready for whatever your schedule demands.

Long battery life wireless earbuds

Comfort is key when it comes to earphones, and the Sonicwave OWS doesn’t disappoint. Weighing a mere 128 grams, they are designed for all-day wear. Whether you’re running a marathon or commuting to work, these lightweight earphones won’t cause any discomfort, allowing you to enjoy your audio content without any added strain.

For those who lead an active lifestyle, the earphones are built to withstand the elements. Meeting the IP6 waterproof standard, they are resistant to sweat and water. This durability means you can engage in your favorite fitness activities or outdoor adventures without worrying about damaging your earphones.

Assuming that the Sonicwave funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the Sonicwave wireless earbuds project delve into the promotional video below.

Connectivity is seamless with the integration of Bluetooth technology, which allows for effortless pairing with multiple devices. You can connect to two devices simultaneously and switch between your phone and laptop without any hassle, ensuring a smooth audio experience.

The Sonicwave OWS earphones also feature an ergonomic design with an open-back feature angled at 35°. This design ensures a snug fit while allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings, which is ideal for those who want to remain alert without sacrificing sound quality.

For the discerning listener, the earphones offer advanced sound capabilities. They come with active noise-cancelling for an immersive listening experience and privacy protection for secure conversations. Dynamic equalizer algorithms provide a balanced sound profile, ensuring that your music and calls are crystal clear.

The Sonicwave OWS earphones are a versatile and innovative option for anyone looking to upgrade their personal audio technology. They cater to audiophiles, professionals, and active individuals alike, aiming to exceed your auditory expectations. With their unique replaceable battery system, high-capacity charging case, and a range of other impressive features, these earphones are ready to enhance your listening experience.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and key features for the wireless earbuds, jump over to the official Sonicwave crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in crowdfunding campaigns on sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money as you might lose it all if the project fails.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals