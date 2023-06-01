Lindero gesture controlled wireless earphones with Siri support

Lindero has created a new pair of rechargeable gesture controlled wireless earphones that not only allow you to easily control your audio playback but also support Apple Siri. Launched via Kickstarter this month the earphones can be used during calls and feature a water and sweat resistant design.

Allowing you to enjoy audio and music while engaging in your favorite fitness pastime the open ear design of the Lindero earphones provides users with a comfortable fit as well as a unique sensing technology that enables touchless control using three different gestures. Early bird packages are now available for the creative project from roughly $79 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Are you bothered by the hassle of tangled wires with traditional headphones and the discomfort of ordinary Bluetooth earphones? Introducing the innovative Lindero Gestural Open Wearable Stereo (OWS) Earphones. It uses cutting-edge sensing technology, providing intuitive, touchless, and objectless control with up to a 97% accuracy rate.”

Gesture controlled wireless earphones

“Lindero Gestural OWS Earphones are more than just an open-ear design. It features unique sensing technology that enables touchless control with three intuitive gestures. In addition, its ergonomic design and ultra-lightweight body make them comfortable to wear for extended periods. The excellent sound quality allows you to fully enjoy the clarity of sound in various scenarios while hearing the ambient sounds around you.”

Assuming that the Lindero funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Lindero gesture controlled wireless earphones project review the promotional video below.

“Our earphones utilize advanced gesture control technology, allowing you to easily answer calls, adjust volume, and skip tracks with just a wave of your hand. No more struggling to find the right buttons or touchpads – Simple gestures let the earphone do the rest. In addition to supporting gesture operations, it also supports the Siri voice assistant function, which can be operated through voice commands, achieving a more convenient user experience.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the gesture controlled wireless earphones, jump over to the official Lindero crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



