MagLight MagSafe iPhone smart camera light

If you need a little more illumination when taking product shots, selfies or recording video. You might be interested in the new Moonside MagLight iPhone camera light, designed with MagSafe compatibility. This innovative device can be easily attached to iPhones and other MagSafe and Qi2-compatible devices, thanks to its strong N52 neodymium magnets.

Once snapped onto the back of your phone, it begins wireless charging immediately. Although the MagLight is not just a charging device; it’s a smart camera light that features 67 LEDs split into front and back areas for all-around lighting. This design provides bright custom lighting, up to 680 lumens, for the phone’s camera, enhancing the quality of photos and videos captured.

What sets the MagLight apart is its customizable lighting. Through Moonside’s dedicated app, users can control each LED individually, adjusting brightness and choosing from a staggering 16 million colors, themes, and patterns. This level of customization empowers content creators, photographers, and videographers, allowing them to adjust the color temperature and brightness settings to their liking.

Early bird bargains are now available for the fresh project from roughly $72 or £61 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the purchase price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

The MagLight’s versatility extends beyond its customization options. It can be used as a camera light for both front and back-facing shots, featuring dual-sided lighting and a primary ring light for the main camera. This feature ensures optimal lighting for every shot, regardless of the camera used. Moreover, the device can also function as a standalone lighting unit, providing superior lighting compared to a phone’s built-in flash.

The Moonside app further enhances the user experience by offering pre-made animated lighting effects. Users can also customize their own effects, adding a unique touch to their content. For larger scale lighting needs, multiple MagLights can be synchronized to create group lighting effects. This synchronization is achieved wirelessly via Bluetooth 5 or a Wi-Fi network, ensuring no lag in control.

The MagLight is not just for casual users; it’s also suitable for professional use. It can be mounted onto a camera’s cold/hot shoe slot using the MagPod, a MagSafe-compatible accessory designed specifically for the MagLight. This feature allows professionals to integrate the device into their existing equipment setup seamlessly.

If the MagLight campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2023. To learn more about the MagLight MagSafe iPhone smart camera light project observe the promotional video below.

The Moonside MagLight is a versatile and innovative device that enhances the capabilities of smartphones and other MagSafe and Qi2-compatible devices. Its customizable lighting, wireless charging, and compatibility with professional equipment make it a valuable tool for content creators, photographers, and videographers. Whether for professional or personal use, the MagLight offers a unique blend of convenience, customization, and quality, transforming the way we use our devices.

“Established in 2019, Moonside is a team of engineers, designers, and lighting enthusiasts. We’re pioneers at the frontier of illumination, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with smart lighting technology. Our mission is to seamlessly fuse technology and aesthetics, crafting smart lighting solutions that transcend the ordinary. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, we’re not just creating lights—we’re shaping the future of light itself.”

