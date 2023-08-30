iPhone 15 event announced for September 12th

Apple has announced a new iPhone 15 press event for the 12th of September and we are expecting to see four new handsets at the event, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As well as the new iPhones we are also expecting to see the Apple Watch 9 and also find out more details on when Apple will release iOS 17, iPadOS 127, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17, we are not expecting any new Macs at this event, they will come at a different event later on.

The iPhone 15 will come with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 15 Plus will feature a 6.7-inch display, the iPhone 15 Pro will have a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch display.

Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will come with an Apple A16 Bionic processor that is used in the iPhone 14 Pro models, and the new iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with the new A17 Bionic processor.

Apple will further differentiate the different models with different cameras, the Pro models will come with more high-end cameras and the iPhone 15 Pro Max will apparently feature a periscope zoom lens.

Pricing for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is expected to be the same, Apple are rumored to increase the pricing of the Pro models, the iPhone 15 Pro will apparently start at $1099 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max $1,199. We will have full details about the new iPhones and the new Apple Watch at Apple’s iPhone 15 event on the 12th of September.

Source Apple



