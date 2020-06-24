iPhone and iPad apps will be available on Macs with Apple Silicon

At WWDC 2020 this week, Apple announced that it would be switching its range of Macs over to its own Apple Silicon processors which are ARM based.

This will be done over the next two years and we are expecting to see the first new Mac, an iMac with Apple Silicon processor later this year.

Apple’s new macs with these ARM based processor will share the same architecture as the iPhone and iPad and this means that iPhone and iPad apps will work on these new Macs.

Apple recently announced in its developer portal that iPhone and iPad apps will be made available to these new Macs through the Mac app store. This will happen automatically and developers will have to choose if they do not want these apps made available on the Mac.

