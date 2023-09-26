iPhone 15 vs iPhone 14 (Video)

Apple’s iPhone 15 launched last week along with the iPhone 15 Pro, now we get to find out how the iPhone 15 compares to the iPhone 14. The four models in the lineup are the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The video below from Max Tech compares the new iPhone 15 side by side with the iPhone 14, the handset shares a similar design, and although the new model gets a range of upgrades over last year’s iPhone, let’s see how the two devices compare side by side.

The iPhone 15 introduces a matte back glass, a departure from the glossy finish of the iPhone 14. This new texture is not only aesthetically pleasing but also fingerprint-resistant, making your device look cleaner for longer. While the camera bump and Apple logo retain their glossy finish, the overall design is more curved, offering a comfortable grip when held.

One of the most talked-about changes is the introduction of a USB-C port in the iPhone 15. This universal port brings the iPhone in line with other Apple products like the MacBook, offering greater compatibility and faster charging. The phone also comes with a braided USB-C to USB-C cable, which is more durable than the cables provided with previous models.

The iPhone 15 boasts thinner bezels and eliminates the infamous notch, giving it a more premium and immersive display. While the screen is brighter than that of the iPhone 14, early reviews suggest that the difference in brightness may not be noticeable in real-world use.

Powered by the A16 Bionic chip, the iPhone 15 shows a 13% improvement in single-core and an 18.5% boost in multi-core performance over the iPhone 14’s A15 chip. While these numbers may seem impressive, the real-world impact of these performance gains appears to be minimal.

The iPhone 15 allows for up to 10x zoom, doubling the 5x zoom capability of the iPhone 14. Additionally, the new 24-megapixel default mode offers more detail in photos, making it a significant upgrade for photography enthusiasts.

Apple’s new iPhone 15 models are now available to buy, the iPhone 15 starts at $799 and the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, the Pro models are also available and pricing starts at $999,

Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



