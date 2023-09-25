iPhone 15 and 15 Pro battery life tested (Video)

If you are wondering what the iPhone 15 battery life is like, we have a great video that tests out the new iPhones. The new iPhone 15 handsets launched last week, the range includes the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. We have already seen a range of tests of the handsets and now we have a battery life test.

The video below from Mrwhostheboss tests the battery life on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

As we can see from the video the iPhone 14 lasted for 9 hours and 2 minutes in the test, next to turn off was the iPhone 15 Pro which lasted for 9 hours and 20 minutes, next was the iPhone 15 which lasted for 9 hours and 57 minutes.

In fourth place was the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this handset managed to last for 10 hours and 54 minutes, in third place out of these iPhones was the iPhone 13 Pro Max which lasted for a total of 11 hours and 19 minutes.

In second place was the new iPhone 15 Pro Max, the battery on this handset lasted for a total of 11 hours and 41 minutes, surprisingly the handset in first place in the iPhone 15 battery tests was the new iPhone 15 Plus, this handset lasted for a total of 13 hours and 19 minutes, which is impressive.

Source & Image Credit: Mrwhostheboss



