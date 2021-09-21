iPhone 14 Pro to feature punch hole camera and no notch

The iPhone 13 will go on sale this Friday and now it looks like we have some details on its successor, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

We have been hearing rumors for some time that Apple will get rid of the notch with next years iPhones, according to a recent report, this will happen with the iPhone 14 models.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that the iPhone 14 Pro will come with punch hole Selfie camera in the middle of the display.

He also revealed that the device will come with a 48 megapixel wide angle lens camera as the main camera on the back, this is a bit of an uphgrade from the 12 megapixel camera on the iPhone 13.

We are expecting all models of the iPhone 14 to come with the punch hole Selfie camera on the front, the devices will also get a range of other upgrades.

This will include a new Apple Bionic processor and more RAM than the current models, we can also expect some other design changes as well.

We are expecting the new iPhone 14 line up to launch in September of 2022, Apple will launch their new iPhone 13 smartphones this Friday the 24th of September.

Source & Image Credit: MacRumors

