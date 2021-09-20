iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro shown off on video

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphones are now available to pre-order and Apple has released a video giving us a look at the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

The video below from Apple gives us a look at the new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, lets find out more details about them.

The new iPhones come with the the Apple A15 Bionic processor and they also feature a range of upgraded cameras and more.

With new sensors and lenses for all three rear cameras, optimized to work seamlessly with iOS 15 and powered by the new image signal processor (ISP) in A15 Bionic for improved noise reduction and tone mapping, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup features the best camera system ever on iPhone. The all-new Wide camera has a larger sensor with 1.9 µm pixels, the largest ever on iPhone, for less noise and faster shutter speeds needed across lighting conditions, producing even more detailed photos. Coupled with the larger ƒ/1.5 aperture, the Wide camera on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max offers a massive improvement in low-light situations, up to 2.2x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro, and nearly 1.5x when compared to iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) — unique to iPhone — is available on both models, stabilizing the sensor instead of the lens, so images are smooth and video is steady, even when the user is not.

Apple’s new iPhone 13 range of smartphone will go on sale this Friday the 24th of September. Pricing for the handset starts at $699 for the iPhone 13 Mini and $799 for the iPhone 13, the Pro models retails for $999 and $1099.

Source Apple / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals