Apple Store offline ahead of iPhone 13 pre-orders

The iPhone 13 was made official earlier this week, the handsets will be available to pre-order from today and the Apple Store is now offline.

Apple will start taking pre-orders on the new iPhone 13 range from 1PM UK time today and from 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time in the USA.

There will be four models in the new iPhone range, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Prices for the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699 iPhone 13 at $799. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max a6 $1,099.

The iPhone 13 gets a range of upgrades over last years model, this includes the new Apple A15 Bionic processor. The handsets also come with updated cameras and more, the Pro models come with the new ProMotion display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new iPhone 13 handsets will be available in a choice of Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and (Product) Red. Pre-order for the new iPhone 13 line up starts later today and they will go on sale next Friday the 24th of September.

The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to buy later this fall, Apple are taking pre-orders of the device and also of the new iPad and the new iPad Mini, the Apple Store will be back online later today.

Source Apple

