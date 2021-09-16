iPhone 13 batteries last up to 2.5 hours longer

The new iPhone 13 range of smartphones were made official earlier this week, they handsets get a number of upgrades including some new batteries.

The larger batteries in the new iPhones will apparently last up to 2.5 hours longer than the batteries in the iPhone 12.

Apple recently published battery capacities for the four new iPhone on the Chemtrec website and this has revealed what battery improvements there will be.

The new iPhone 13 will last up to 2.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 and and the 13 Mini will last up to 1.5 hours longer than then 12 Mini.

The 13 Pro will apparently last up to 1.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro and the 13 Pro Max up to 2.5 hours longer than the 12 Pro Max.

The battery capacity for the 13 Mini is 9.57 watt hour which is up around 9%, the capacity for 13 is up to 12.41 watt hours, this is an increase of 15%.

The 13 Pro comes with a 11.97 watt hour battery, an increase of 11% and the 13 Pro Max comes with a 16.75 watt hour battery, this is up around 18%.

The new larger batteries and a more efficient processor in the form of the Apple A15 has contributed to the improved battery life on this years iPhones. Apple will start taking pre-order of their four new iPhones tomorrow.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

