Apple’s iPhone 13 and 13 Mini get official

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhones at its press event yesterday, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 13 Mini will retail for $699 and the iPhone 13 for $799.

Both of the new iPhones will be available to pre-order from this Friday the 17th of September and they will go on sale on the 24th of September.

The 13 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch OLED display and the 13 comes with a 6.1 inch OLED display, the handset comes with Apple’s A15 Bionic processor and 5G.

The 13 Mini has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the iPhone 13 has a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels and the handsets come in a choice of three storage options, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. They are water resistant up to a depth of 6 meters for 30 minutes and come with an IP68 rating.

“Our customers rely on iPhone every day, which is why we’ve made iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini more powerful, more capable, and more fun to use,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Both phones have beautiful designs, industry-leading performance, and advanced camera systems with impressive computational photography features, all with incredible durability, water resistance, and a big jump in battery life to ensure customers can depend on their iPhone when they need it. All of this, tightly integrated with iOS 15 and with privacy built in, make iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini an unbeatable choice.”

You can find out more details about the new iPhone 13 handsets over at Apple at the link below, they will come in a choice of five colors.

Source Apple

