Apple Store offline ahead of iPhone 13 event

The Apple Store is now offline ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event which takes place later today. Apple will be launching a range of new devices at today’s press event.

At the press event later today we will get to find out more details about the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones, plus the new Apple Watch Series 7. There are also rumors of the new AirPods 3 and the new iPad at today’s press event.

The new iPhone 13 is expected to come with a range of upgrades over the current iPhones, this will include a new Apple A15 Bionic, they will also feature a smaller notch than the iPhone 12. The handsets will get larger batteries and also updated cameras.

There will also be some upgrades in storage, the iPhone 13 will be available with a choice of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Mac will come with a choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

It is not clear as yet on whether there will, be an increase in pricing on the new iPhone 13 over the current iPhone 12 line up.

The Apple event will take place at 6PM UK time later today and the event will be live streamed on Apple’s website.

Source Apple

