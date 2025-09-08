iOS 26 & iPadOS 26: The Shortcuts That Will Change Your Workflow

The release of iPadOS and iOS 26 brings a suite of updates to the Shortcuts app, designed to enhance multitasking, streamline text editing, and introduce AI-powered automation. These updates aim to make workflows more efficient, simplify complex tasks, and provide users with tools that adapt to their needs. Whether you’re managing intricate projects or organizing daily tasks, these features use advanced AI and Apple Intelligence to deliver a more intuitive and productive experience.The video below from Christopher Lawley gives us a look at these new shortcuts.

Improved Multitasking Capabilities

Multitasking in iPadOS 26 has been significantly enhanced, offering greater control over how you manage your workspace. The updated “Split Screen Apps” action allows you to run two apps side by side seamlessly, making it easier to switch between tasks without losing focus. Additionally, new tiling options provide basic arrangements for multiple windows, allowing you to organize your workspace more effectively. However, customization options for these layouts remain somewhat limited.

These multitasking improvements are particularly beneficial for professionals who need to compare documents, reference research, or handle multiple tasks simultaneously. For example, you can now draft an email in one window while referencing a report in another, all without disrupting your workflow. While these updates represent a step forward, further refinements could unlock even greater flexibility for users who rely on multitasking for productivity.

Advanced Text Editing Features

Text editing has received a significant upgrade in iPadOS and iOS 26, introducing tools that simplify content creation and organization. These features are designed to help you refine your writing, summarize information, and structure content more effectively. Key additions include:

Proofread, Rewrite, and Adjust Tone: These actions allow you to refine your writing for clarity, professionalism, or a specific tone, making them ideal for creating polished content.

Summarize Text: This feature condenses lengthy documents, images, or PDFs into concise summaries, helping you extract key insights quickly.

Make a List from Text: Convert unformatted text into organized lists, which is particularly useful for task management or project planning.

Make Table from Text: Transform text into basic tables for better organization, though this feature currently works exclusively in Apple Notes.

These tools are invaluable for students, writers, and professionals who frequently work with large volumes of text. Whether you’re drafting reports, summarizing research, or organizing ideas, these updates make the process more efficient and less time-consuming. For instance, the ability to summarize a lengthy article into key points can save hours of manual work, allowing you to focus on higher-priority tasks.

AI-Powered Automation for Smarter Workflows

The integration of AI models in iPadOS and iOS 26 introduces a new level of intelligence and automation to the Shortcuts app. The “Use Model” action uses three distinct AI models, each tailored to specific tasks:

On-Device Model: Handles basic tasks privately, without requiring an internet connection, making sure your data remains secure.

Handles basic tasks privately, without requiring an internet connection, making sure your data remains secure. Private Cloud Compute Model: Performs more complex tasks, such as tagging files, conducting visual lookups, and comparing documents.

Performs more complex tasks, such as tagging files, conducting visual lookups, and comparing documents. ChatGPT Model: Powered by GPT-4, this model excels at advanced text processing, including summarization, rewriting, and generating detailed insights.

These AI-powered shortcuts can be applied across a wide range of scenarios. For example, you can automate research workflows by summarizing and categorizing information in apps like Obsidian or streamlining task management in tools such as Todoist. Additionally, advanced functions like visual lookups and content analysis provide powerful capabilities for identifying objects, extracting data from images, and ensuring consistency across multiple files.

By integrating these AI models, Apple has created a system that adapts to your needs, whether you’re organizing tasks, analyzing data, or automating repetitive processes. These features are particularly valuable for professionals in fields like content creation, research, and project management, where efficiency and accuracy are essential.

Practical Applications and Limitations

The updates in iPadOS and iOS 26 offer practical solutions for a variety of tasks, making them highly versatile tools for users across different industries. Some real-world applications include:

Organizing and prioritizing tasks in productivity apps to stay on top of deadlines.

Automating research workflows by summarizing and categorizing large volumes of information.

Performing visual lookups to identify objects or extract data from images for quick analysis.

Comparing and analyzing content across multiple files to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Despite these advancements, there are still areas where improvements could enhance the overall user experience. For instance, the lack of advanced multitasking layouts limits flexibility for users who need more dynamic workspace arrangements. Similarly, the “Make Table from Text” feature is currently restricted to Apple Notes, reducing its utility for data analysis in other apps like Numbers. Additionally, the reliance on cloud-based AI models for complex tasks requires an internet connection, which can be a challenge in offline environments.

Addressing these limitations in future updates could further expand the functionality of iPadOS and iOS, making them even more powerful tools for productivity and automation.

Looking Ahead

The updates in iPadOS and iOS 26 reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to integrating AI and automation into everyday tasks. With enhanced multitasking capabilities, advanced text editing tools, and AI-powered shortcuts, these updates provide users with practical solutions to manage workflows and boost productivity. While there is room for improvement, the current features represent a significant step forward in making technology more intuitive and adaptable to your needs. As Apple continues to refine these tools, the potential for even greater efficiency and innovation remains promising.

Source & Image Credit: Christopher Lawley



