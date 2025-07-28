iPadOS 26 Public Beta: 7 Game-Changing Features You Can Try NOW

The iPadOS 26 public beta brings a comprehensive set of updates designed to enhance multitasking, usability, and overall functionality. With a strong focus on bridging the gap between tablet and desktop experiences, this release introduces features that make the iPad more versatile and efficient. Below is a detailed look at the most significant enhancements that redefine how you interact with your device in a new video from SlatePad.

Revamped Multitasking System

Multitasking in iPadOS 26 receives a major upgrade, offering a more flexible and intuitive experience. The introduction of free-floating, resizable windows allows you to manage multiple tasks with ease. Whether you’re using the enhanced Stage Manager or the new windowed apps mode, the system adapts seamlessly to your workflow.

The updated window management system enables precise tiling and positioning of windows, closely mimicking the functionality of desktop operating systems like macOS or Windows. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users who rely on their iPads for productivity, as it allows for smoother transitions between apps and projects. By enhancing multitasking capabilities, iPadOS 26 transforms the iPad into a more powerful tool for both work and creativity.

Refined Interface with “Liquid Glass” Design

The visual experience of iPadOS 26 is elevated with the introduction of the “Liquid Glass” design, a sleek and modern aesthetic that enhances the overall interface. This design features translucent, fluid-like effects that are most noticeable on the lock screen, menus, and notification panels, creating a polished and futuristic look.

Additionally, the minimalist home screen option allows you to declutter your interface, focusing only on essential apps and widgets. This streamlined design not only improves usability but also aligns with contemporary design trends, offering a more refined and user-friendly experience. The combination of functionality and aesthetics ensures that the iPad remains both practical and visually appealing.

App-Specific Menu Bars for Streamlined Navigation

Navigating apps becomes more efficient with the addition of app-specific menu bars, a feature designed to simplify access to essential tools. These menu bars appear through a simple swipe or cursor hover, revealing commands that were previously hidden behind keyboard shortcuts or nested menus.

This enhancement is particularly useful for tasks such as editing documents, managing media, or working on creative projects. By placing frequently used tools within easy reach, the app-specific menu bars save time and reduce the complexity of navigating through multiple layers of commands. This feature underscores Apple’s commitment to improving productivity and user experience.

Cursor Upgrade for Precision

iPadOS 26 introduces a significant change to the cursor, replacing the circular design with a traditional arrow pointer. This update enhances precision, making it easier to interact with small interface elements and navigate complex applications.

For users who frequently pair their iPads with external keyboards and trackpads, the new cursor provides a more familiar and efficient experience. This change reflects Apple’s efforts to bring desktop-level functionality to the iPad, further solidifying its position as a versatile device for both casual and professional use.

Local Audio and Video Recording

The new local capture feature in iPadOS 26 introduces system-level controls for recording audio and video during calls. Whether you’re attending virtual meetings, conducting interviews, or collaborating on projects, this feature allows you to save recordings directly to the Files app.

This addition is particularly valuable for professionals and students who rely on their iPads for communication and documentation. By offering a seamless way to record and store important conversations or presentations, iPadOS 26 enhances the iPad’s utility as a tool for work and learning.

New System Apps to Expand Functionality

iPadOS 26 introduces several new system apps that expand the device’s capabilities, catering to a wide range of user needs:

Games App: A centralized hub for gaming that integrates Game Center features, providing a unified and immersive experience.

A centralized hub for gaming that integrates Game Center features, providing a unified and immersive experience. Preview App: A powerful tool for editing and managing PDFs, bringing desktop-level functionality to the iPad.

A powerful tool for editing and managing PDFs, bringing desktop-level functionality to the iPad. Journal App: A note-taking and journaling app with Apple Pencil support, ideal for capturing ideas, reflections, and creative thoughts.

A note-taking and journaling app with Apple Pencil support, ideal for capturing ideas, reflections, and creative thoughts. Phone App: Enhanced calling features, including voicemail, hold assist, and customizable contact posters, making communication more efficient.

These new apps broaden the iPad’s functionality, making it a more versatile device for productivity, creativity, and entertainment.

Enhanced File Management

The Files app in iPadOS 26 receives significant upgrades, making file management more intuitive and efficient. You can now drag folders directly into the dock for quick access, streamlining your workflow. Additionally, new fan and grid display styles allow you to customize how folder contents are displayed, catering to your personal preferences.

Enhanced swipe functionality for scrolling further improves navigation, making sure you can browse through files effortlessly. These updates make the Files app a more powerful tool for organizing and accessing your documents, aligning with the needs of both casual users and professionals.

Feedback App for Collaborative Beta Testing

The inclusion of the Feedback app enables users to actively participate in the beta testing process. This app allows you to report bugs, suggest new features, and share your thoughts on the iPadOS 26 experience. By contributing feedback, you play a direct role in shaping the final release, making sure that it meets the diverse needs of its user base.

This collaborative approach highlights Apple’s commitment to user-driven development, fostering a sense of community and engagement among iPad users.

Why iPadOS 26 Matters

iPadOS 26 represents a significant step forward in making the iPad a more powerful and versatile device. From the flexibility of free-floating windows to the sleek “Liquid Glass” design, the updates cater to a wide range of users, including professionals, students, and casual users. By introducing features like app-specific menu bars, local audio and video recording, and enhanced file management, iPadOS 26 brings the iPad closer to being a true desktop alternative while maintaining its unique identity as a tablet.

