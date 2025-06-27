iPadOS 26 First Look – Top 10 HUGE Features

iPadOS 26 delivers a suite of updates aimed at enhancing multitasking, customization, and overall functionality. Whether you’re a professional, a creative, or a casual user, this release introduces tools designed to make your iPad more versatile and efficient. From advanced window management to AI-powered automation, this update redefines how users interact with their devices. The awesome video below from Stephen Robles gives us a look at some of the top features in iPadOS 26.

Advanced Window Management

iPadOS 26 introduces a significant overhaul to window management, bringing a more desktop-like experience to the iPad. You can now freely resize and position app windows, allowing for greater flexibility in multitasking. The updated Stage Manager enables better grouping of apps and supports multiple windows for the same app, making it easier to switch between tasks. Additionally, macOS-inspired stoplight buttons for minimizing, maximizing, and closing windows streamline navigation, offering a more intuitive and efficient workflow.

Enhanced Lock Screen Customization

The lock screen receives a dynamic upgrade, offering new ways to personalize your device. Key features include:

3D spatial scenes for photos, adding depth and dimension

Adjustable clock sizes to suit your preferences

Layered photo subjects for a visually striking effect

Live photos and widgets for both aesthetic appeal and functionality

These enhancements allow you to create a lock screen that is not only visually appealing but also tailored to your needs, blending style with practicality.

Revamped Files App

Managing files becomes more intuitive with the updated Files app. The improvements focus on making file organization faster and more user-friendly. Key updates include:

Customizable folder icons and colors for quick identification

New list and column views for easier navigation

Enhanced contextual menus for actions like “Open With” and setting default apps

These changes simplify file management, making sure that users can locate and organize their documents with ease.

Dedicated PDF Management with Preview

The new Preview app is a fantastic option for handling PDFs, offering tools that cater to both casual users and professionals. Features include:

Markup tools for annotations and edits

Autofill capabilities for forms, saving time on repetitive tasks

Zoom options for detailed reviews of documents

A sidebar for seamless navigation through pages

A loop feature to focus on specific sections of a document

This app is designed to simplify workflows, making it an essential tool for anyone who frequently works with PDFs.

Improved Audio Input Controls

Audio input capabilities receive a significant boost, catering to creators and professionals alike. New features include:

Support for USB microphones and audio interfaces for high-quality recordings

Voice isolation technology to ensure clear and crisp audio

App-specific audio input selection is directly accessible from the Control Center

These updates provide greater flexibility and precision, making the iPad a more powerful tool for content creation and professional audio work.

Expanded Journaling Tools

The Journaling app now offers more robust features to help users document their thoughts and experiences. Enhancements include:

Support for multiple journals, allowing better organization

Map-based entry views for location tagging

Apple Pencil integration for handwritten entries

Export functionality to back up and share your entries

These tools make journaling more interactive and personalized, encouraging users to capture their memories in creative ways.

AI-Powered Automation

Automation capabilities are elevated with the integration of advanced AI models. The updated Shortcuts app now supports:

Text analysis for smarter and more efficient workflows

Image recognition to simplify complex processes

On-device and cloud-based automation for repetitive tasks

These features empower users to save time and increase productivity, making the iPad an even more capable device for both personal and professional use.

Local Video Call Recording

FaceTime introduces a highly anticipated feature: local video call recording. This addition is particularly useful for meetings, interviews, or personal calls. Key capabilities include:

High-quality recordings with separate audio and video tracks for each participant

Background recording to ensure no moments are missed

This feature enhances the utility of FaceTime, making it a more versatile tool for communication and documentation.

Background Task Handling

Multitasking is further improved with the ability to complete background tasks while using other apps. Features include:

Support for file exports, downloads, and other processes running in the background

Live activity indicators to keep you informed about ongoing tasks

These updates ensure uninterrupted productivity, even during resource-intensive operations, making the iPad a more efficient tool for multitasking.

Additional Features

iPadOS 26 also introduces several smaller yet impactful updates that collectively enhance the user experience. These include:

Live translation capabilities for real-time communication

Expanded home screen customization options

Menu bar integration for app-specific tools

Improved multitasking gestures and tiling options

These features, while not as prominent as the major updates, contribute to a smoother and more intuitive iPad experience.

Looking Ahead

iPadOS 26 represents a significant step forward in making the iPad a more versatile and capable device. With advanced window management, enhanced customization options, and powerful new apps, this update caters to a wide range of users, from professionals to casual users. As it continues to evolve, the iPad solidifies its position as a device that bridges the gap between creativity and productivity, offering tools that adapt to your needs.

Uncover more insights about iPadOS 26 features in previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Stephen Robles



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals