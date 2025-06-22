iPadOS 26: Every Feature That Won’t Work on Your Older iPad

iPadOS 26 introduces a variety of new features, design refinements, and performance upgrades, representing a significant evolution in Apple’s tablet operating system. However, not all iPads will benefit equally from these advancements. Many of the most notable features are exclusive to newer models, particularly those powered by the advanced M-series chips. This distinction highlights the growing gap between older devices and Apple’s latest hardware. Below is an in-depth look at how iPadOS 26 features vary across devices and what this means for users. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details.

Device Compatibility: Which iPads Are Supported?

iPadOS 26 is compatible with a broad range of devices, making sure that many users can access its core updates. Supported models include:

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

However, the iPad 7th generation has been removed from the compatibility list, reflecting Apple’s focus on optimizing the operating system for newer hardware. While older devices will still receive basic updates, they won’t support the most advanced features. This limitation is largely due to the increased processing power and memory requirements of the latest functionalities, which older devices cannot meet.

Enhanced External Display Support

One of the most prominent updates in iPadOS 26 is its improved external display support. For iPads equipped with M-series chips, this feature unlocks full functionality when connected to external monitors, including:

Extended desktop capabilities, allowing you to use the external display as an independent workspace

The ability to run multiple apps simultaneously on the external screen

In contrast, older iPads are limited to basic screen mirroring. This restriction significantly reduces their utility for professional workflows or multitasking on larger displays. If you frequently use your iPad for productivity tasks, this feature could be a compelling reason to upgrade to an M-series model.

Multitasking and Windowing Enhancements

Multitasking sees a major upgrade in iPadOS 26, particularly for devices with M1 chips or newer. These iPads can now support up to five app windows open at the same time, making it easier to manage complex workflows. This improvement is especially beneficial for users who rely on their iPads for multitasking-intensive tasks, such as video editing, graphic design, or research.

On older devices, multitasking is capped at four app windows due to hardware limitations, including reduced RAM and processing power. While this still represents a functional improvement, it underscores the growing divide between legacy devices and Apple’s latest offerings.

3D Spatial Scene Features

The 3D spatial scene feature is one of the most visually striking additions to iPadOS 26. This functionality enhances photos and lock screens with depth and interactivity, creating a more immersive experience. However, this feature is only available on iPads with M-series chips, as it requires advanced graphics processing capabilities.

Older models, including the iPad Pro (3rd and 4th generation), iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Mini (5th generation), do not support this feature. This limitation highlights the increasing reliance on innovative hardware to deliver Apple’s most innovative features.

Real-Time Translation

Real-time translation is another standout feature in iPadOS 26, allowing live language translation in apps such as Messages, FaceTime, and phone calls. This functionality is particularly useful for international communication, allowing users to bridge language barriers seamlessly. However, it is restricted to iPads with M1 chips or newer and is only available in select regions.

For users who frequently communicate across languages, this feature could be a significant advantage. Its absence on older devices may be a drawback for those who rely on their iPads for global collaboration or travel.

Apple Intelligence Features

iPadOS 26 introduces several new capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, including:

Advanced Shortcuts for automating tasks

Image Playground for creative photo editing

Background suggestions in Messages to enhance conversations

Updates to Genoji and improved visual intelligence in screenshots

These features are exclusive to M1 iPads and newer, as they require the computational power of advanced processors. While all supported devices benefit from general improvements, the absence of these tools on older models creates a noticeable disparity in user experience.

General Improvements for All Devices

Even if you own an older iPad, iPadOS 26 still delivers several meaningful updates that enhance usability and performance. These include:

A sleek new liquid glass design for a more modern and refined aesthetic

Performance optimizations for smoother operation across apps

Refinements to multitasking, even within the constraints of older hardware

These updates ensure that all compatible devices receive some level of improvement, even if they don’t support the most advanced features. This approach allows Apple to maintain a balance between innovation and inclusivity.

A Divided Experience: The Impact of Hardware Limitations

iPadOS 26 represents a significant leap forward for Apple’s tablet operating system, but its most advanced features are reserved for newer iPads equipped with M-series chips. While older models still benefit from general enhancements, the absence of features like enhanced multitasking, 3D spatial scenes, and real-time translation highlights the growing divide between legacy devices and Apple’s latest hardware.

For users who rely on their iPads for demanding tasks, upgrading to a newer model may be necessary to fully use the platform’s potential. This update underscores the importance of staying current with Apple’s hardware ecosystem to access the most innovative features and capabilities.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



