iPadOS 26: Your iPad Just Became a Mac



Apple’s iPadOS 26 introduces a significant update that brings the iPad closer to functioning as a true desktop alternative. By focusing on multitasking, file management, and productivity tools, this update redefines how users interact with their iPads for both professional and personal tasks. With a range of new features designed to enhance efficiency and flexibility, iPadOS 26 positions the iPad as a more versatile and powerful device. The video below from Macrumors gives us a detailed look at these features on the iPad.

Enhanced Multitasking: A New Level of Productivity

Multitasking capabilities in iPadOS 26 have been significantly improved, offering users greater control and flexibility. The introduction of resizable app windows allows you to adjust the size of apps to suit your workflow. Whether you’re comparing documents, editing photos, or managing spreadsheets, resizing windows ensures that your workspace adapts to your specific needs.

Another key feature is window tiling, which enables you to organize your screen by splitting it into halves, thirds, or quarters. This functionality is particularly useful for managing multiple apps simultaneously, such as referencing notes while drafting an email or comparing data across different sources. Additionally, the macOS-inspired “Expose” feature simplifies app switching by letting you group and toggle between open apps with ease, making sure a seamless multitasking experience.

Streamlined Interface with the Hidden Menu Bar

The addition of a hidden menu bar in iPadOS 26 enhances the user interface by providing quick access to app-specific commands without cluttering your workspace. By swiping down or moving the cursor to the top of the screen, you can reveal the menu bar when needed. This feature mirrors the functionality of macOS, offering a cleaner and more organized workspace. The streamlined design not only improves aesthetics but also boosts productivity by keeping essential tools within easy reach.

Files App: Advanced Organization and Customization

File management on the iPad takes a significant leap forward with the updated Files app in iPadOS 26. The app now includes several enhancements that make organizing and accessing files more intuitive and efficient:

Customizable folders with emoji icons and color options for quick identification.

with emoji icons and color options for quick identification. Resizable columns in list view, allowing you to tailor the layout to your preferences.

in list view, allowing you to tailor the layout to your preferences. The ability to set default apps for specific file types, streamlining your workflow.

for specific file types, streamlining your workflow. Quick access to frequently used folders by adding them directly to the dock.

These updates bring the Files app closer to the functionality of desktop file managers, bridging the gap between iPadOS and traditional operating systems. Whether you’re organizing work documents or managing personal files, these features ensure a smoother and more efficient experience.

Preview App: Professional Tools at Your Fingertips

iPadOS 26 introduces a full-featured Preview app, bringing desktop-level functionality to the iPad. This app allows you to view and edit PDFs and images with a range of tools designed for productivity:

Markup tools for annotations and edits.

for annotations and edits. Autofill for completing forms quickly and accurately.

for completing forms quickly and accurately. Digital signatures for signing contracts and other documents.

The integration of Apple Pencil support further enhances the app’s capabilities, allowing precise annotations and edits directly on your iPad. Whether you’re reviewing contracts, filling out forms, or marking up images, the Preview app eliminates the need for third-party software, making it an essential tool for professionals and casual users alike.

Background Task Processing: Seamless Multitasking

One of the most practical updates in iPadOS 26 is the ability to handle resource-intensive tasks in the background. This feature allows you to perform demanding operations, such as exporting videos or rendering large files, while continuing to use other apps without interruptions. By allowing seamless multitasking, this update ensures that your iPad remains a powerful and efficient tool for both work and leisure.

Bridging the Gap Between iPadOS and macOS

With iPadOS 26, Apple has taken significant steps to align the iPad experience with macOS, making the device more capable and versatile than ever before. Features such as resizable windows, window tiling, and the hidden menu bar bring desktop-like functionality to the iPad, while enhancements to the Files app and the introduction of the Preview app further expand its capabilities.

The addition of background task processing ensures that the iPad can handle complex workflows without compromising performance. Whether you’re a professional seeking a portable workstation or a casual user looking for greater flexibility, iPadOS 26 adapts to your needs, transforming the iPad into an indispensable tool for modern productivity. By narrowing the gap between tablet and desktop functionality, this update solidifies the iPad’s position as a powerful and versatile device for a wide range of users.

