iPadOS 26 Beta 4: Uncovering Even More New Features!

Apple has unveiled iPadOS 26 Developer Beta 4, bringing a range of new features, enhancements, and fixes aimed at refining the iPad experience. This latest update, while still in its testing phase, introduces notable changes to notifications, wallpapers, battery performance, and more. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most significant updates and their potential impact on your device. The video below from 9 to 5 Mac gives us more details about the latest beta of iPadOS 26.

What’s in the Update?

The iPadOS 26 Beta 4 update varies in size depending on your specific device model, so it is recommended to ensure you have at least 10–15 GB of free storage before initiating the download. The build number for this release is 23A5297i. While this version is currently available as a developer beta, a public beta is expected to follow soon. It is important to note that some features may still be incomplete or exhibit minor issues as Apple continues to refine the software.

Top Features and Changes

This update introduces several features designed to enhance usability and functionality. Here are the standout additions and improvements:

This feature can be customized on a per-app basis, although some users have reported occasional inaccuracies in the summaries.

Notifications are now grouped into summaries, making it easier to manage updates from apps like news, social media, and entertainment. This feature can be customized on a per-app basis, although some users have reported occasional inaccuracies in the summaries. Dynamic Wallpapers: A new collection of dynamic wallpapers has been introduced, offering real-time visual changes to your lock screen. These wallpapers provide a more engaging and personalized aesthetic for your device.

A new collection of dynamic wallpapers has been introduced, offering real-time visual changes to your lock screen. These wallpapers provide a more engaging and personalized aesthetic for your device. Weather App Enhancements: The Weather app now features a distinct blue color scheme to differentiate between the main screen and saved cities. This update improves clarity and simplifies navigation within the app.

The Weather app now features a distinct blue color scheme to differentiate between the main screen and saved cities. This update improves clarity and simplifies navigation within the app. Settings Search Suggestions: The settings search bar now includes recent and suggested settings, allowing users to locate specific options more efficiently without navigating through multiple menus.

The settings search bar now includes recent and suggested settings, allowing users to locate specific options more efficiently without navigating through multiple menus. Shortcuts Widget Update: Widgets now display app icons for easier identification. However, minor visual glitches have been reported, which Apple is expected to address in future updates.

Widgets now display app icons for easier identification. However, minor visual glitches have been reported, which Apple is expected to address in future updates. Unknown Caller Screening: A new feature prompts unknown callers to state their reason for calling before your device rings. This gives users greater control over incoming calls and helps reduce interruptions from spam or unsolicited calls.

Performance and Battery Life

The performance of iPadOS 26 Beta 4 remains consistent with previous versions, delivering approximately 7–8 hours of screen time under moderate to heavy usage. However, some workflow-related issues persist. For instance, external SSD support and file management occasionally experience glitches, which could pose challenges for users who rely on these features for productivity tasks. Despite these issues, the overall performance is stable enough for testing purposes.

Known Issues

As with any beta release, iPadOS 26 Beta 4 includes a few bugs and inconsistencies that users should be aware of. Some of the reported issues include:

Updated widgets occasionally display minor graphical errors, which may affect their appearance but not their functionality.

Updated widgets occasionally display minor graphical errors, which may affect their appearance but not their functionality. Screen dimming: Accessing the notification center can cause the screen to dim unexpectedly, which some users may find inconvenient or distracting.

These issues are expected to be resolved in future updates as Apple continues to refine the software and address user feedback.

What’s Next?

Looking ahead, Apple is likely to introduce additional refinements and optimizations in subsequent beta releases. Speculation suggests that new customization options, such as transparency sliders for UI elements, could be on the horizon. These potential updates, combined with ongoing bug fixes, highlight Apple’s commitment to enhancing the iPadOS experience. Users can anticipate further improvements as the software moves closer to its official release.

iPadOS 26 Beta 4: A Step Forward

iPadOS 26 Beta 4 provides a glimpse into the future of Apple’s tablet operating system. While some features remain in development and minor bugs persist, the update demonstrates Apple’s focus on blending innovation with practicality. With the public beta release expected soon, users can look forward to additional enhancements that will further refine and elevate the iPad experience.

Source: 9to5Mac



