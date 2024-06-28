iPadOS 18: Which iPads Miss Out on the Latest Features

The highly anticipated iPadOS 18 update brings a wealth of new features and enhancements to Apple’s tablet lineup. However, it’s important to note that not all iPads will have access to the full range of functionalities offered by this update. While iPadOS 18 supports a variety of iPad models, some of the more advanced features are exclusively available on newer devices equipped with specific hardware capabilities. The video below from Zollotech gives us more details on what features will be available on older iPads.

Compatibility and Supported Devices

iPadOS 18 is compatible with a wide range of iPad models, ensuring that many users can take advantage of the update’s core features and improvements. The supported devices include:

iPad Pro M4 (11″ and 13″)

iPad Pro 12.9″ (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11″ (1st generation and later)

iPad Air M2

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (7th generation and later)

iPad Mini (5th generation and later)

While this extensive list ensures that a significant portion of iPad users can enjoy the benefits of iPadOS 18, it’s crucial to understand that certain features have more stringent hardware requirements.

Advanced Features and Hardware Limitations

Apple Intelligence, a standout feature in iPadOS 18, harnesses the power of advanced processing capabilities to deliver innovative functionality. However, due to the demanding nature of this feature, it is only available on iPad Pro and iPad Air models equipped with M1 or later processors. Older models simply lack the necessary hardware to support Apple Intelligence, highlighting the importance of having a device with up-to-date specifications.

Similarly, the Eye Tracking feature, which uses gaze detection technology, is restricted to newer models such as the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2. These devices possess the required sensors and processing power to accurately track and respond to the user’s eye movements. Older iPads, unfortunately, do not have the hardware capabilities to support this innovative functionality.

Smart Script in Notes, another notable addition in iPadOS 18, leverages advanced handwriting recognition technology. However, due to the processing power required for this feature, it is only available on the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2. Users with older iPad models will miss out on the convenience and accuracy of Smart Script, emphasizing the benefits of having a more recent device.

Feature Limitations and Regional Availability

While some features in iPadOS 18 are available across all supported iPad models, they may come with certain limitations or regional restrictions. For example, Live Audio Transcription, a speech-to-text feature, is supported on all iPads but is currently only available in English. This limitation may impact non-English-speaking users who could benefit from real-time transcription in their native language.

Similarly, the Safari Highlighting and Reader Features, designed to enhance the browsing experience, are available on all iPads but are limited to English. This restriction may hinder the usefulness of these features for users who primarily read content in other languages.

Maps Updates, including topographic maps and hiking features, are initially available only in the United States and Japan. While these enhancements greatly improve the Maps app’s usability for outdoor enthusiasts, their limited regional availability may disappoint users in other parts of the world.

Incremental Improvements and Universal Features

Despite the limitations imposed by hardware requirements and regional availability, iPadOS 18 still offers a range of features that are accessible to all supported iPad models. The Calculator App, for instance, is now available on all iPads, providing users with a versatile tool for basic and scientific calculations, as well as math notes.

General Features such as customization options, a revamped photos app, and new emoji expressions are also available across all supported iPads. These improvements contribute to a more personalized and enjoyable user experience, regardless of the device’s age or specifications.

Additionally, Battery Health monitoring, a crucial feature for maintaining device longevity, is available on newer iPad models. This functionality helps users keep track of their iPad’s battery performance and make informed decisions about when to replace the battery or upgrade their device.

The Bottom Line

iPadOS 18 introduces a wealth of new features and enhancements that cater to a wide range of iPad users. However, it’s essential to recognize that the availability and functionality of certain features may vary depending on the iPad model and its hardware capabilities.

While newer devices like the iPad Pro M4 and iPad Air M2 will have access to the full array of advanced features, older models may miss out on some of the more sophisticated functionalities. Regional limitations and language support also play a role in determining the accessibility and usefulness of specific features.

Despite these limitations, iPadOS 18 still offers a significant upgrade for all supported iPad models, with a focus on improving the overall user experience, productivity, and entertainment value. As Apple continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible with its tablet lineup, users can look forward to even more innovative features and enhancements in future updates.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



