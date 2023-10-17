Creative Live Audio A3 launched

Creative has launched its latest USB audio interface, the Creative Live Audio A3, it is designed for streaming and recording and it comes with 24-bit recording and playback.

The Creative Live! Audio A3 distinguishes itself through its advanced 24-bit recording and playback features, guaranteeing unparalleled sound quality across various media, including music, podcasts, and voice recordings.

Additionally, its 3.5 mm Mobile Audio I/O Jack effectively reduces interference from callers in remote interviews and podcast sessions, enabling a smooth mix-minus audio experience on mobile devices without compromising the clarity of the conversation.

Tailored for a diverse range of users, the Creative Live! Audio A3 caters to the needs of musicians, podcasters, and content creators alike. It comes equipped with dual headphone jacks, each with individual volume controls, enabling users to fine-tune their listening experience. Furthermore, the interface includes a dual combo jack featuring a built-in mic preamp and Hi-Z switch, ensuring seamless compatibility with microphones, line-level devices, and instruments. On top of that, the integration of balanced stereo outputs eliminates common issues like electromagnetic interference to deliver clearer sound quality.

You can find out more details about this new streaming and recording USB audio interface over at Creative at the link below, the devcie is now available to order for $149.99.

Source Creative



