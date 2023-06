Banana Pi BPI-R4 router single board computer (SBC)

Banana Pi has recently shared details about the companies forthcoming BPI-R4 router single board computer (SBC). Designed to exceed its predecessor, the BPI-R3, in every way, the BPI-R4 is packed with an impressive array of new connectivity options and features. Here’s what you can expect from this highly anticipated router development board.

Banana Pi BPI-R4 router connectivity and features

Banana Pi’s upcoming BPI-R4 stands out with its advanced MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 design, promising superior performance. Other significant improvements include:

An upgrade to 4GB DDR4 RAM

A spacious 8GB eMMC storage

128MB SPI-NAND flash onboard

Two 10Gbe SFP ports

Four Gigabit Ethernet ports

A USB3.2 port

Support for 4G/5G/NVME SSD via the M.2 slot

Plus, there are 2 mini PCIe slots with a PCIe 3.0 2-lane interface for Wi-Fi 7 NIC (Network Interface Card) additions. Simply put, this open-source router development board delivers high performance and is ready to handle whatever you throw at it.

MediaTek Filogic 880

The heart of the BPI-R4 is the MediaTek Filogic 880, also known as the MT7988A. This high-performance network processing platform is a frontrunner in providing reliable wired and wireless networking experiences. Some of its key attributes include:

Four Gigabit Ethernet ports

Two US下GMII interfaces

Four PCIe interfaces

Two USB 3.2 en1 ports

The MT7988A takes wireless connectivity to another level. It supports seamless Wi-Fi 7 tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) with its companion chip that boasts a 320-MHz bandwidth, 4096-QAM, MLO, MRU, and AFC features.

Full specifications

MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core Arm Corex-A73,1.8GHz processor

4GB DDR4

8GB eMMC flash

128MB SPI-NAND Flash

Micro SD card slot

2x 10Gbe SFP slot (option 1x 10Gbe SFP and 1x SOC embedded 2.5Gbe PHY)

4x Gbe network port

1x USB3.2 slot

1x M.2 KEY-B slot with USB3.2 interface for 5G

1x M.2 KEY-M slot with PCIe3.0 1lane interface for NVME SSD

2x miniPCIe slots with PCIe3.0 2lane interface for Wi-Fi 7 NIC (Network Interface Card)

26 PIN GPIO Header for expanding application

Source : BPi : TPU



