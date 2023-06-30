Banana Pi BPI-R4 router single board computer (SBC)

Banana Pi has recently shared details about the companies forthcoming BPI-R4 router single board computer (SBC). Designed to exceed its predecessor, the BPI-R3, in every way, the BPI-R4 is packed with an impressive array of new connectivity options and features. Here’s what you can expect from this highly anticipated router development board.
Banana Pi BPI-R4 router connectivity and features
Banana Pi’s upcoming BPI-R4 stands out with its advanced MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core ARM Cortex-A73 design, promising superior performance. Other significant improvements include:
- An upgrade to 4GB DDR4 RAM
- A spacious 8GB eMMC storage
- 128MB SPI-NAND flash onboard
- Two 10Gbe SFP ports
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- A USB3.2 port
- Support for 4G/5G/NVME SSD via the M.2 slot
Plus, there are 2 mini PCIe slots with a PCIe 3.0 2-lane interface for Wi-Fi 7 NIC (Network Interface Card) additions. Simply put, this open-source router development board delivers high performance and is ready to handle whatever you throw at it.
MediaTek Filogic 880
The heart of the BPI-R4 is the MediaTek Filogic 880, also known as the MT7988A. This high-performance network processing platform is a frontrunner in providing reliable wired and wireless networking experiences. Some of its key attributes include:
- Four Gigabit Ethernet ports
- Two US下GMII interfaces
- Four PCIe interfaces
- Two USB 3.2 en1 ports
The MT7988A takes wireless connectivity to another level. It supports seamless Wi-Fi 7 tri-band (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz) with its companion chip that boasts a 320-MHz bandwidth, 4096-QAM, MLO, MRU, and AFC features.
Full specifications
- MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core Arm Corex-A73,1.8GHz processor
- 4GB DDR4
- 8GB eMMC flash
- 128MB SPI-NAND Flash
- Micro SD card slot
- 2x 10Gbe SFP slot (option 1x 10Gbe SFP and 1x SOC embedded 2.5Gbe PHY)
- 4x Gbe network port
- 1x USB3.2 slot
- 1x M.2 KEY-B slot with USB3.2 interface for 5G
- 1x M.2 KEY-M slot with PCIe3.0 1lane interface for NVME SSD
- 2x miniPCIe slots with PCIe3.0 2lane interface for Wi-Fi 7 NIC (Network Interface Card)
- 26 PIN GPIO Header for expanding application
