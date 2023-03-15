Banana Pi BPI-R3 mini router, firewall, gateway and more

The engineers at Banana Pi have this week unveiled a new addition to their ever-growing range of hardware in the form of a new mini router board aptly named the Banana Pi BPI-R3. The hardware can be used as a wireless repeater, gateway, firewall or router and is equipped with a MediaTek MT7986(Filogic 830) quad core ARM A53 + MT7531A chip design ,2G DDR RAM ,8G eMMC flash onboard, and support 2 2.5G ethernet.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Banana Pi, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. In the meantime jump over to the official Banana Pi website and product page for full specifications and to request more information. Also check out the video embedded below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the Banana Pi BPI-R3 mini router.

Banana Pi BPI-R3

Specifications include MediaTek MT7986 (Filogic 830) processor, 4 x ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores @ 2 GHz, 2GB DDR4 memory, 8GB eMMC flash, 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C port, 2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, MT7976C chip with support for WiFi 6, M.2 B-Key socket, M.2 M-Key socket, DC power input, UART pins for debugging, Antenna connection points and Nano SIM card slot.

Source : Liliputing : BPi : CNX Software





