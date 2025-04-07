New iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 Features Revealed!

Apple’s iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 introduces a collection of refinements and optimizations aimed at enhancing the overall user experience. While it doesn’t introduce innovative changes, this update focuses on improving existing features, streamlining performance, and enhancing usability. Designed to integrate seamlessly into your daily workflow, this release ensures a more polished and reliable experience for iPad users. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details on the new beta.

Compatibility: Inclusive Support for All Devices

If your iPad is already running iPadOS 18, you can rest assured that iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 will work on your device. Apple has maintained the same compatibility list, making sure that both older models and the latest iPad Pro are supported. This commitment to device longevity highlights Apple’s dedication to providing updates that enhance functionality without leaving any hardware behind. Whether you’re using an entry-level iPad or a high-end model, this update is designed to deliver consistent performance across the board.

New Features: Enhancements Across Core Applications

iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 introduces subtle yet impactful updates to core applications, improving usability and functionality. These refinements are designed to make everyday tasks more efficient and intuitive. Key updates include:

Mail App: Contact photos now appear in email threads, allowing you to identify senders at a glance. Additionally, you can prioritize notifications for specific email addresses, making sure that important messages are never overlooked.

These updates may seem minor, but they address practical pain points that users encounter daily, making the iPad experience more seamless and efficient.

Device Settings: Improved Navigation and Readability

The Settings app has undergone subtle redesigns to enhance usability. The AppleCare and Warranty section now features a larger, more prominent banner, making it easier to access important information. Additionally, font sizes in the Apple Intelligence section have been adjusted for better consistency and readability. While these changes are small, they contribute to a more user-friendly interface. However, some beta testers have reported minor bugs in these areas, which Apple is likely to address in subsequent updates.

Home Automation: Advanced Widget Controls for HomeKit

For HomeKit users, iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 introduces expanded widget-style controls in the Control Center. These larger widgets provide more functionality, allowing users to manage smart home devices with greater ease. The ability to resize these widgets adds another layer of customization, allowing users to tailor their home automation controls to their preferences. This update makes managing smart home devices more intuitive and accessible, especially for users who rely heavily on HomeKit for daily tasks.

Performance Optimization: Incremental Gains for Everyday Use

Performance improvements in iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 may not be immediately noticeable, but they contribute to a smoother overall experience. Benchmark tests, such as Geekbench scores, indicate a slight boost in multi-core performance, which translates to faster multitasking and more responsive app usage. During testing, no significant changes in device temperature or throttling were observed, making sure stable performance even during demanding tasks. These optimizations, while subtle, enhance the reliability and efficiency of the operating system.

Beta Testing and Release Timeline

The developer beta of iPadOS 18.5 is currently available, with a public beta expected to follow shortly. If you’re interested in exploring the new features, you can enroll in Apple’s Beta Software Program. Additional beta versions, such as Beta 2 and Beta 3, are anticipated in the coming weeks, leading up to the final release. This phased rollout allows Apple to gather feedback and address any issues, making sure a stable and polished update for all users.

Looking Ahead: Incremental Updates with an Eye on the Future

iPadOS 18.5 Beta 1 serves as a stepping stone toward the next major update, iPadOS 19, which is expected to be unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) next year. While this beta focuses on incremental improvements, it lays the groundwork for future innovations by refining the current operating system. For now, users can enjoy a more stable and user-friendly experience, knowing that Apple continues to prioritize both functionality and usability.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



