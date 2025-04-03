iOS 18.5 Beta 1: Key Feature Absent, What’s Missing?

Apple has released the first developer beta for iOS 18.5, introducing a series of subtle yet meaningful updates across its ecosystem. This beta brings improvements to the Photos and Mail apps, alongside interface refinements in the Settings app. However, the much-anticipated smarter Siri functionality remains absent, leaving a noticeable gap in this release. In tandem with iOS, Apple has also updated iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, watchOS, homeOS, and visionOS, reinforcing its commitment to seamless cross-platform integration and user experience. The video below from iDeviceHelp gives us a look at the new features in iOS 18.5 beta 1 and also highlights what’s missing.

Photos App: Enhanced Bulk Management Tools

A key highlight of iOS 18.5 beta 1 is the reintroduction of the “Recover All” and “Delete All” options in the “Recently Deleted” album within the Photos app. These tools, removed in iOS 18.4, are invaluable for users managing extensive photo libraries. With these features restored, you can now efficiently recover or permanently delete multiple photos in one action, saving time and effort. While this update addresses a significant user need, no additional changes to the Photos app have been identified in this beta, leaving room for further enhancements in future releases.

Mail App: Streamlined Navigation and Personalization

The Mail app receives modest but practical updates aimed at improving usability and customization. A redesigned categories menu simplifies navigation, making it easier for you to organize and locate emails. This change is particularly beneficial for users managing high volumes of correspondence. Additionally, a new “Show Contact Photos” toggle allows you to control whether contact images appear in your email threads, offering a more personalized and visually streamlined experience. These updates cater to both casual users and those who rely heavily on email for professional communication, enhancing the overall functionality of the app.

Settings App: Simplified Menus and Apple Care Adjustments

The Settings app has undergone subtle interface refinements designed to enhance clarity and usability. Compact menus reduce visual clutter, allowing you to navigate key settings more efficiently. These changes reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to create a more intuitive user experience. Additionally, some users have reported a redesign in the Apple Care section, though its functionality appears inconsistent in this beta. These adjustments, while minor, contribute to a cleaner and more accessible interface, aligning with Apple’s broader design philosophy.

Siri: Anticipated Features Still Missing

Despite widespread speculation, iOS 18.5 beta 1 does not include any advancements in Siri’s intelligence or functionality. Rumored features such as on-screen awareness and deeper app integration remain absent, leaving users who were hoping for a more capable and context-aware voice assistant disappointed. This omission suggests that Apple may be reserving these updates for future beta releases or a more significant system update. For now, Siri’s capabilities remain unchanged, maintaining the status quo for voice assistant functionality within the iOS ecosystem.

Looking Ahead: Potential Enhancements in Future Betas

As with previous beta cycles, additional updates and features are likely to emerge in subsequent releases. The next beta, anticipated in mid-April, may address the current gaps in Siri’s functionality and introduce further refinements to other system components. Apple’s iterative approach to software development suggests that more substantial changes could be on the horizon, building on the groundwork laid by iOS 18.5 beta 1. Users can expect continued improvements aimed at delivering a more integrated and user-friendly experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

Incremental Progress with Room for Growth

iOS 18.5 beta 1 delivers a series of small but meaningful updates, particularly in the Photos and Mail apps, while also refining the Settings app interface. These changes enhance usability and address specific user needs, though the absence of smarter Siri functionality leaves a significant feature gap. As Apple continues to refine its operating systems, future beta releases are expected to introduce more robust enhancements, making sure a more cohesive and efficient experience for users. For now, this beta represents a step forward, offering incremental progress while hinting at the potential for more fantastic updates in the future.

