iOS 18.4: What You Need to Know About the Latest Features

Apple’s iOS 18.4 marks a significant step forward in the evolution of its mobile operating system. Packed with a variety of new features and refinements, this update is designed to enhance both the functionality and usability of your iPhone. Currently in its second beta phase, iOS 18.4 builds upon over 50 changes introduced in the initial beta, with additional improvements added. Scheduled for public release in April 2025, the update introduces advancements across Visual Intelligence, the Control Center, the App Store, the Wallet app, and more. In the video below, iReviews explores the key highlights and what they mean for your iPhone experience.

Visual Intelligence: Smarter Interactions with the Action Button

One of the standout features of iOS 18.4 is the integration of Visual Intelligence with a dedicated action button, available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and expected to extend to the iPhone 16 lineup. This feature uses advanced AI to recognize objects, text, and scenes in real time, allowing contextual actions with a single press.

For instance, you can point your camera at a document to instantly copy text or identify an object to retrieve relevant information. This seamless functionality underscores Apple’s commitment to making your device more intuitive and responsive to your daily needs. By combining hardware and software innovation, Visual Intelligence transforms how you interact with your iPhone, offering a more personalized and efficient experience.

Control Center: Enhanced Customization and Usability

The Control Center receives a major update in iOS 18.4, offering greater flexibility and customization options. These enhancements allow you to tailor the interface to better suit your preferences, making it easier to manage your device’s settings. Key updates include:

The ability to reorder utilities, allowing you to prioritize frequently used functions.

An option to reset the layout to its default configuration for quick adjustments.

New color customization options for the Adaptive Noise Cancellation button.

A dynamic, color-changing text adjustment knob, similar to the brightness and volume controls.

These updates not only improve the visual appeal of the Control Center but also make it more user-friendly, making sure a smoother and more efficient experience when accessing essential features.

App Store: Streamlined Review Summaries and Enhanced Discovery

Finding the right app becomes faster and more efficient with the App Store’s new review summarization feature. This tool automatically condenses user feedback into concise summaries, allowing you to quickly assess an app’s strengths and weaknesses. Whether you’re exploring new apps or revisiting old favorites, this feature simplifies the decision-making process.

Additionally, a redesigned splash screen introduces these summaries alongside improved search capabilities. These enhancements make app discovery more intuitive, saving you time and effort. By focusing on clarity and usability, Apple ensures that the App Store remains a valuable resource for users of all experience levels.

Wallet App: Simplified Subscription Management

Managing subscriptions is now more straightforward with the Wallet app’s new features. A dedicated section provides a centralized view of all your active subscriptions, offering greater transparency and control over your recurring expenses. Key functionalities include:

The ability to view all active subscriptions in one place for easy tracking.

Options to enable or disable notifications for specific services, giving you more control over alerts.

These updates make financial management more accessible, helping you stay organized and informed about your ongoing commitments. By streamlining subscription management, Apple continues to prioritize user convenience and efficiency.

Shortcuts App: Expanded Automation Capabilities

The Shortcuts app sees significant improvements in iOS 18.4, with expanded automation capabilities that hint at deeper integration with Siri. Users can now create app-specific shortcuts, such as adjusting Safari settings or toggling features within other apps. These enhancements broaden the app’s functionality, allowing more advanced and personalized automation.

Rumors suggest that future updates may allow Siri to perform in-app actions and integrate more seamlessly with third-party apps. While these features may not debut in iOS 18.4, they are anticipated to arrive in iOS 18.5, expected later in 2025. These developments highlight Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the synergy between its apps and voice assistant.

Siri Enhancements: Anticipated Updates

Speculation surrounding Siri’s capabilities in iOS 18.4 has generated considerable interest. Potential updates include support for in-app actions and deeper integration with third-party apps. These advancements could enable tasks such as sending messages or adjusting app-specific settings through voice commands, further enhancing Siri’s utility.

If these features do not make it into iOS 18.4, they are likely to appear in iOS 18.5, which is expected to launch before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. These updates reflect Apple’s commitment to refining Siri’s functionality and expanding its role within the iOS ecosystem.

Release Timeline and Future Updates

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.4 to the public on either April 7 or April 14, 2025. Following this, iOS 18.5 is anticipated to arrive before WWDC 2025. These updates will likely build upon the features introduced in iOS 18.4, offering further refinements and laying the groundwork for future innovations.

With its thoughtful enhancements and focus on user experience, iOS 18.4 ensures that your iPhone remains a powerful and versatile tool. From smarter Visual Intelligence features and a more customizable Control Center to streamlined app discovery and improved subscription management, this update caters to a wide range of user needs. As Apple continues to refine its software, iOS 18.4 sets the stage for even more exciting advancements in the near future.

Stay informed about the latest in iOS 18.4 by exploring our other resources and articles.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals