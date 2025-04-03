iOS 18.5 Beta 1 Released: A Deep Dive into New Updates

Apple has officially rolled out iOS 18.5 Beta 1 for developers, marking the next step in its ongoing software update cycle. This release is part of a comprehensive update that also includes iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, HomePod OS, and visionOS. As a mid-cycle update, iOS 18.5 focuses on incremental feature enhancements, interface refinements, and bug fixes while maintaining an emphasis on system stability and performance. If you’re considering testing this beta, here’s an in-depth look at its features, improvements, and potential drawbacks. The video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the changes and features coming in iOS 18.5.

Availability and Installation

iOS 18.5 Beta 1 is currently available to registered developers, with a public beta release expected in the near future. The update is substantial in size, approximately 7.65 GB, which is typical for an initial beta release. Its build number, 22F5042G, suggests that multiple beta iterations will follow before the final version is made available to the public.

Installing beta software on your primary device is not recommended due to the potential for stability issues, performance inconsistencies, and app compatibility problems. If you choose to proceed, ensure you back up your device beforehand to safeguard your data. Developers can access the beta through the Apple Developer Program, while public beta testers will need to wait for its broader release.

What’s New in iOS 18.5 Beta 1?

This beta introduces a range of new features and refinements across various apps and system functionalities. While the changes are not new, they reflect Apple’s commitment to improving user experience and addressing feedback from previous versions. Key updates include:

Mail App: A new toggle for “Show Contact Photos” has been added, allowing users to customize their inbox view directly within the app. This feature provides greater flexibility in personalizing the interface.

Control Center: A "Home" toggle briefly appeared in the Control Center but disappeared after a reboot. This could indicate a bug or an experimental feature that Apple is testing for future updates.

AppleCare & Warranty Section: The interface for this section has been updated with a new heading and layout. However, some users have reported intermittent errors when attempting to access it, suggesting further refinements may be needed.

Back Tap Feature: The Back Tap banner has returned, now featuring a toggle for easier activation or deactivation. This enhancement simplifies the process of managing this accessibility feature.

Photos App: The "Recently Deleted" section has been redesigned, allowing users to recover or delete all items with a single tap. This change improves usability and streamlines photo management.

Bug Fixes and Known Issues

iOS 18.5 Beta 1 addresses several bugs from previous versions, enhancing overall system reliability. These fixes are aimed at improving user experience and resolving issues that have been reported by developers and users. Notable updates include:

Resolved issues in the Apple Vision Pro app and StoreKit framework, making sure smoother functionality for developers working with these tools.

Fixed glitches in writing tools that affected certain third-party apps, improving compatibility and performance.

Ongoing Issue: The individual cellular toggle in the Control Center still fails to display real-time signal strength accurately. This issue remains unresolved and may require attention in future beta updates.

While these fixes are a step in the right direction, some bugs and inconsistencies are expected to persist throughout the beta testing phase. Users should be prepared for occasional crashes, interface glitches, and other minor issues.

Performance and Battery Life

As is common with early beta releases, iOS 18.5 Beta 1 exhibits some performance and battery life compromises. Initial Geekbench scores indicate average performance for a first beta, with single-core scores at 3457 and multi-core scores at 8545. These metrics suggest that the software is still in the optimization phase, and improvements are likely in subsequent updates.

Battery life has seen a slight decline compared to iOS 18.4, which is typical during the beta testing process. Users may notice faster battery drain and occasional overheating, particularly during resource-intensive tasks. These issues are expected to be addressed in future beta iterations as Apple fine-tunes the software.

What’s Next?

Apple is expected to release iOS 18.5 Beta 2 around mid-April, with subsequent updates likely to follow on a weekly basis. The final version of iOS 18.5 is anticipated to launch in early to mid-May, depending on the progress of the beta testing phase.

In the meantime, Apple may release an interim update, iOS 18.4.1, to address critical bugs and security vulnerabilities. Looking further ahead, iOS 19 Beta 1 is expected to debut in June during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), offering a glimpse into the next major iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Additional Features on the Horizon

Apple is also preparing new wallpapers, including a Pride-themed option, which is expected to debut in the Release Candidate (RC) version of iOS 18.5. These aesthetic updates, while minor, reflect Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance the visual appeal of its operating system and cater to a diverse user base.

Other potential features, such as refinements to the Control Center and additional accessibility options, may also be introduced in later beta versions. These updates highlight Apple’s commitment to continuous improvement and user-centric design.

Should You Install iOS 18.5 Beta 1?

For developers and tech enthusiasts, iOS 18.5 Beta 1 provides an opportunity to explore upcoming features and contribute feedback to Apple’s development process. However, due to the potential for bugs, performance issues, and app incompatibilities, it is advisable to install this beta on a secondary device rather than your primary one.

Early beta versions are primarily intended for testing and refinement, and they may not offer the stability or reliability required for everyday use. If you choose to participate in the beta program, proceed with caution and be prepared for occasional disruptions to your workflow.

