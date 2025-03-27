iOS 18.4 Update Guide: 8 Essential Tips Before You Install

The release of iOS 18.4 is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates in the iOS 18 series, offering over 50 new features and enhancements. This update promises to refine your iPhone experience with improved functionality and usability. However, before proceeding with the update, it’s essential to understand the key aspects, including storage requirements, new features, performance changes, and potential issues. Here’s a detailed video from iReviews that will help you make an informed decision.

1. Release Date and Update Size

Apple has scheduled the public release of iOS 18.4 for April 1, following the completion of the release candidate (RC) phase. If you’re a beta user, you may already be familiar with many of the new features. For others, the update size will depend on your current iOS version:

Beta users: The full update size is approximately 7GB.

The full update size is approximately 7GB. iOS 18.3 users: Incremental update size ranges between 2-3GB.

To ensure a smooth installation, it’s recommended to have at least 6-7GB of free storage available on your device. This preparation will help avoid interruptions during the update process.

2. New Features to Look Forward To

iOS 18.4 introduces a variety of features designed to enhance both functionality and convenience. Some of the most notable additions include:

Prioritized Notifications: Customize app-specific notifications to focus on the alerts that matter most to you.

Customize app-specific notifications to focus on the alerts that matter most to you. Ambient Music Controls: Access and manage music playback directly from the Control Center for a more seamless experience.

Access and manage music playback directly from the Control Center for a more seamless experience. Visual Intelligence: Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this feature improves image recognition and processing capabilities.

Exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, this feature improves image recognition and processing capabilities. App Store Enhancements: Pause and resume app downloads, and view summarized app reviews to make quicker and more informed decisions.

Pause and resume app downloads, and view summarized app reviews to make quicker and more informed decisions. Siri Talk and Type: Interact with Siri using both voice and text inputs, offering greater flexibility in how you use the assistant.

These updates aim to make your iPhone more intuitive and efficient, whether you’re managing notifications, exploring new apps, or using Siri.

3. Performance and Battery Life

Performance optimization is a key focus of iOS 18.4. Users can expect smoother animations and faster responsiveness, particularly in areas such as the Control Center and Notification Center. Benchmark tests reveal strong single-core performance, although there is a slight dip in multi-core performance compared to iOS 18.3.

Battery life remains consistent with the previous version. While there are no significant improvements in battery longevity, the update ensures stable energy management, making it reliable for daily use. If you prioritize performance and stability, this update delivers a balanced experience.

4. Known Bugs and Glitches

As with any major software update, iOS 18.4 is not without its imperfections. Some users have reported minor bugs that could affect your experience, including:

Icons not switching correctly between light and dark modes.

Delays in loading customized app icons.

Status bar icons occasionally failing to sync with Control Center toggles.

Intermittent glitches in the Notification Center.

While these issues are not critical, they may cause minor inconveniences. Apple is expected to address these glitches in subsequent updates, such as iOS 18.4.1.

5. Future Updates and Beta Releases

Apple has outlined a clear roadmap for upcoming updates, providing users with a glimpse of what’s next:

iOS 18.5 Beta: Expected in early April, this version will introduce additional features and refinements.

Expected in early April, this version will introduce additional features and refinements. iOS 18.4.1: A minor update focusing on bug fixes, likely to be released before mid-May.

A minor update focusing on bug fixes, likely to be released before mid-May. iOS 19 Beta: Scheduled for June 9, offering a preview of the next major iOS version.

If you’re part of the beta program, you’ll need to disable beta updates in your settings to transition to the public release of iOS 18.4. Staying informed about these updates can help you plan your device’s software upgrades effectively.

6. Preparing for the Update

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free update process, it’s important to take a few preparatory steps:

Free up at least 6-7GB of storage space on your device to accommodate the update.

Charge your iPhone to at least 50% or keep it connected to a power source during the installation.

Back up your data to iCloud or a computer to prevent any potential data loss during the update.

If you’re already running the RC version, you won’t receive a separate public update. However, users on earlier beta versions can transition by disabling beta updates in their settings.

7. Should You Update Now?

Deciding whether to update immediately depends on your priorities. If you’re eager to explore the new features and can tolerate minor bugs, updating now could be a worthwhile choice. On the other hand, if stability is your primary concern, waiting for iOS 18.4.1 may be a better option, as it will likely address the current glitches. Carefully consider your needs and preferences before proceeding with the update.

8. Key Takeaways

iOS 18.4 is a comprehensive update that combines practical enhancements with innovative features. From prioritized notifications to improved App Store functionality, it offers tools to streamline your daily interactions with your iPhone. While minor bugs persist, the overall performance and usability improvements make this update a compelling choice for many users. By preparing your device and reviewing the new features, you can determine whether iOS 18.4 aligns with your needs and expectations.

