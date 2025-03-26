iOS 18.4 RC: What We Missed the First Time Around

Apple has unveiled the iOS 18.4 Release Candidate (RC), marking the final stage before its public release. This update, available to developers and public beta testers, introduces a range of improvements across devices like the AirPods Max, Apple Watch, and iPhones. With a build size of 7.65 GB and a build number of 22E239, the public rollout is anticipated in early April 2025. Below is a detailed breakdown of the most significant features, fixes, and enhancements included in this release in a new video from Brandon Butch.

AirPods Max: Enhanced Audio and Versatility

The iOS 18.4 RC brings notable upgrades for AirPods Max users, particularly for those who value premium audio quality. These updates enhance both functionality and flexibility, making sure a superior listening experience. Key improvements include:

24-bit/48 kHz Lossless Audio: This feature delivers richer, more detailed sound, catering to audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

This feature delivers richer, more detailed sound, catering to audiophiles and casual listeners alike. Ultra-Low Latency: Audio playback is now smoother and more responsive, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and other media activities.

Audio playback is now smoother and more responsive, making it ideal for gaming, streaming, and other media activities. Personalized Spatial Audio: Advanced head tracking dynamically adjusts soundscapes based on your movements, creating an immersive and lifelike audio environment.

Advanced head tracking dynamically adjusts soundscapes based on your movements, creating an immersive and lifelike audio environment. USB-C to 3.5mm Compatibility: A new cable enables wired listening for USB-C AirPods Max models, offering greater flexibility for users who prefer a wired connection.

These enhancements reflect Apple’s commitment to delivering high-performance audio solutions, making sure that AirPods Max remains a top choice for premium headphones.

watchOS 11.4: Alarms That Break Through Silent Mode

Apple Watch users benefit from a practical new feature introduced in watchOS 11.4: “Breakthrough Silent Mode.” This functionality allows alarms to bypass silent mode settings, combining sound and vibration to ensure critical alerts are noticed. It is particularly beneficial for individuals who rely on their Apple Watch for time-sensitive notifications while maintaining discretion in quiet or professional environments. This update underscores Apple’s focus on blending convenience with user-centric design.

Bug Fixes and Camera Enhancements

The iOS 18.4 RC addresses several persistent issues, particularly in camera functionality and third-party app performance. These fixes aim to enhance the overall user experience and device reliability. Key improvements include:

Faster Camera Switching: Switching between the front and rear cameras is now quicker, improving responsiveness during photography and video calls.

Switching between the front and rear cameras is now quicker, improving responsiveness during photography and video calls. Third-Party App Optimization: Popular apps like Snapchat and Instagram now perform more smoothly, making sure a seamless experience for users.

Despite these advancements, some issues remain unresolved. For instance, the cellular toggle bug, where signal bars fail to sync properly in certain views, persists. Additionally, calorie tracking inconsistencies during workouts on the Apple Watch have yet to be addressed. These lingering issues highlight areas for further refinement in future updates.

Performance, Stability, and Accessibility Enhancements

Performance improvements in iOS 18.4 RC are incremental but meaningful, with a focus on stability and reliability. Battery life remains strong, with slight enhancements expected in the final release. These updates ensure a consistent and dependable experience across Apple devices.

Accessibility features also see subtle but impactful adjustments. Notable changes include:

Back Tap Banner Removal: The removal of the Back Tap banner feature from settings simplifies the user interface, making navigation more intuitive.

The removal of the Back Tap banner feature from settings simplifies the user interface, making navigation more intuitive. Apple News+ Optimization: Navigation within the recipe section of Apple News+ is now smoother, reflecting Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine content responsiveness and usability.

These updates demonstrate Apple’s commitment to inclusivity and user-friendly design, making sure that its software remains accessible to a diverse range of users.

Public Release Timeline and Future Developments

The public release of iOS 18.4 is expected between April 1–4, 2025. This update not only delivers meaningful improvements but also sets the stage for Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025. At this event, further announcements regarding iOS and other platforms are anticipated. Developers and users alike can look forward to additional innovations as Apple continues to refine and expand its software offerings.

The iOS 18.4 RC represents a significant step forward, addressing critical user needs while laying the groundwork for future advancements. As the public release approaches, users can expect a polished update that balances performance, functionality, and accessibility, making sure a seamless experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



