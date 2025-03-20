iOS 18.4 Beta 4: You Won’t Believe What Apple Just Added

Apple has released the fourth beta of iOS 18.4, bringing a series of refinements and fixes aimed at enhancing your overall user experience. As the final beta before the Release Candidate (RC) version, this update sets the stage for the public release, expected around April 1st or 2nd. Below is an in-depth look at the most noteworthy changes and improvements introduced in this version. The video below from iReviews gives us more details on the new iOS 18.4 beta 4.

Safari: Enhanced Control Over Search Suggestions

The latest beta introduces a subtle yet practical update to Safari, allowing you to toggle the “Show Recent Searches” option in the search bar. This feature gives you the ability to decide whether your previous searches appear as suggestions, offering greater control over your browsing experience. While this may seem like a minor adjustment, it reflects Apple’s ongoing commitment to user customization and privacy. By empowering users to tailor their browsing preferences, Apple continues to prioritize functionality and personalization.

Settings Search: Streamlined Navigation

Navigating the Settings app has become more intuitive with the refined search functionality introduced in this beta. Search results are now displayed more clearly, making it easier to locate specific options. This improvement enhances usability, especially for users who frequently adjust their device settings. However, a notable change is the removal of the back tap notification banner toggle under Accessibility. While this adjustment may inconvenience some users, it aligns with Apple’s broader goal of streamlining the interface and reducing unnecessary clutter. These changes collectively make the Settings app more efficient and user-friendly.

Dynamic Island: Screen Recording Controls Restored

A significant update in iOS 18.4 beta is the return of screen recording controls to the Dynamic Island. This feature, previously removed, has been reinstated in response to user feedback. Its reintroduction demonstrates Apple’s attentiveness to user needs and enhances the practical utility of the Dynamic Island. With this feature back in place, users can now access screen recording functionality more quickly and seamlessly, making it a valuable tool for capturing on-screen activity.

Bug Fixes: Improved Notifications and Location Services

This beta addresses several persistent bugs that have impacted usability, delivering a more reliable experience. Key fixes include:

Notification Center now displays all alerts correctly, resolving an issue where some notifications were previously hidden.

Location Services have been improved, making sure greater accuracy and reliability for location-based features.

These updates not only resolve existing issues but also contribute to a smoother and more dependable user experience, reinforcing Apple’s focus on quality and performance.

Performance and Stability: Noticeable Improvements

Performance enhancements are a standout aspect of this beta. Benchmark tests, such as Geekbench scores, indicate improvements in both single-core and multi-core performance. These gains suggest faster device operation and better multitasking capabilities, which are crucial for users who rely on their devices for demanding tasks. Additionally, system stability has been bolstered, reducing the likelihood of crashes or unexpected behavior. While these improvements are promising, the impact on battery life remains under evaluation, with further testing required to determine any significant changes.

Release Timeline: What Lies Ahead

The release schedule for iOS 18.4 beta suggests that the RC version will arrive around March 24th or 25th. If this timeline is accurate, the public release is expected to follow shortly after, likely on April 1st or 2nd. This predictable schedule provides a clear roadmap for users, allowing you to anticipate when the final version will be available and take advantage of the updates it offers.

Refinements That Matter

While iOS 18.4 beta does not introduce new features, its focus on refinement and reliability makes it a meaningful update. From Safari enhancements and improved Settings search to bug fixes and performance boosts, these changes collectively enhance your device’s usability. As the public release approaches, this beta lays the foundation for a more polished and efficient iOS experience, making sure that your device continues to perform at its best.

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on iOS 18.4 beta that you might find useful.

Source & Image Credit: iReviews



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals