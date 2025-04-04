Dive into iOS 18.5 Beta 1: 6 Must-Try New Features

Apple has introduced the iOS 18.5 developer beta 1, providing a preview of new features, interface updates, and bug fixes. While this beta version is still under development and may have some stability issues, it offers an early glimpse into enhancements across Apple’s ecosystem. Updates for WatchOS, VisionOS, macOS, iPadOS, and TVOS have also been released alongside iOS 18.5. If you’re exploring this beta, here are six key updates worth your attention. The video below from HalfManHalfTech gives us more details on these.

1. Accessibility Gets a Boost

Accessibility continues to be a core focus of Apple’s design philosophy, and iOS 18.5 introduces meaningful updates in this area. The Back Tap shortcut now features a new animation and banner notification, making it easier to confirm actions triggered by this feature. Whether you use Back Tap to take screenshots, launch app shortcuts, or perform other tasks, this enhancement ensures a smoother and more intuitive experience. These updates reflect Apple’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity, making sure that devices remain accessible and user-friendly for everyone.

2. A More Personalized Mail App

The Mail app has received a subtle yet impactful update that enhances its usability. You can now enable contact photos or icons to appear in your inbox, creating a more visually organized and personalized experience. This feature is particularly useful for users managing multiple conversations daily, as it simplifies navigation and makes it easier to identify senders at a glance. While this change may seem small, it adds a layer of clarity and convenience to your email workflow, making the app more efficient for everyday use.

3. Control Center Enhancements

The Control Center has been refined to improve interactions with smart home devices. A new layout featuring four dedicated icons allows for quicker access to Home controls, such as lighting, thermostats, or security cameras. This streamlined design transforms the Control Center into a more efficient hub for managing your connected devices. By reducing the number of steps needed to adjust smart home settings, this update saves time and effort, making it easier to control your environment with just a few taps.

4. Redesigned System Settings

Apple has revamped the AppleCare and warranty section within System Settings, introducing a more modern and user-friendly interface. The redesigned layout includes updated fonts and direct integration with the Apple Support app. This makes it easier to view warranty details, check device coverage, and access support resources without navigating through multiple menus. Whether you’re troubleshooting an issue or verifying your device’s warranty status, this update simplifies the process and enhances overall usability.

5. Smarter Photo Management

The Photos app has been updated with two significant features aimed at improving organization and recovery. The Deleted album now includes filtering and view options, allowing you to sort through deleted items more efficiently. Additionally, you can recover all deleted photos at once, a time-saving feature if you’ve accidentally removed multiple images. These updates make managing your photo library more intuitive, making sure that your memories are always within reach and easier to organize.

6. Bug Fixes and Connectivity Upgrades

iOS 18.5 beta addresses several bugs and enhances overall system stability. Notable fixes include resolving an issue with the EPO Vision Pro app, which previously opened to a blank screen, and partial fixes for notification bugs. The modem firmware has also been updated, resulting in improved connectivity and network performance. However, some issues persist, such as inconsistencies with the cellular data icon, which Apple is expected to address in future updates. These fixes demonstrate Apple’s ongoing efforts to refine the user experience and ensure smoother performance across its devices.

Known Limitations and What’s Next

Despite its improvements, iOS 18.5 beta comes with a few limitations. The anticipated battery intelligence feature, which estimates charging time, has not yet been implemented. Additionally, the cellular data icon remains inconsistent between the Control Center and the network status bar. Apple is expected to address these issues in upcoming beta releases, with the next updates scheduled for April 14 and April 28. Looking ahead, the iOS 19 developer beta is set to debut on June 9, offering even more insights into Apple’s future plans.

Here are additional guides from our expansive article library that you may find useful on iOS 18.5 beta.

Source & Image Credit: HalfManHalfTech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals