New Agilex 3 AI FPGA Lineup : Power Efficiency Meets AI Innovation for Industrial IoT

Altera Corporation has introduced its latest advancements in field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), unveiling the Agilex 3 series, Agilex 5 E-Series, and an expanded MAX 10 product line for FPGA edge computing. These new solutions are designed to address the growing demands of embedded systems, intelligent edge computing, and industrial IoT applications. With a focus on power efficiency, performance optimization, and seamless AI integration, these FPGAs aim to redefine real-time and low-latency computing. The announcement, made during Embedded World 2025, underscores Altera’s commitment to advancing programmable architectures for industries requiring high-performance, scalable, and energy-efficient solutions.

Agilex 3: Power-Efficient AI for Edge Applications

The Agilex 3 FPGA series represents a significant advancement in low-power, cost-optimized programmable logic. These FPGAs deliver up to 1.9x higher performance while consuming 38% less power compared to previous generations. This combination of performance and efficiency makes Agilex 3 particularly well-suited for AI-driven edge applications, where power constraints and computational demands are critical.

Key features of the Agilex 3 series include:

AI Tensor blocks for accelerating machine learning workloads.

for accelerating machine learning workloads. Integrated embedded processors for real-time control and data processing.

for real-time control and data processing. A high-performance programmable architecture optimized for edge computing.

These capabilities enable developers to create tailored AI platforms for applications such as real-time robot control, smart factory cameras, and industrial IoT systems. Agilex 3 supports widely used AI frameworks, including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and OpenVINO, simplifying the integration of AI models into FPGA-based systems. To further streamline development, Altera provides development kits and partner boards, reducing time-to-market for engineers and system integrators.

Agilex 5 E-Series: Compact and Versatile for Complex Workloads

The Agilex 5 E-Series FPGAs are engineered for power-sensitive environments that require compact form factors without compromising computational performance. These devices feature an AI-infused fabric, allowing seamless integration of AI workloads with real-time computing tasks. This versatility makes the Agilex 5 E-Series ideal for applications such as video processing, robotics, and medical equipment.

Key attributes of the Agilex 5 E-Series include:

Support for low-latency performance , making sure precise control and high-speed data processing.

, making sure precise control and high-speed data processing. Advanced architecture designed for real-time computing in systems where timing is critical.

in systems where timing is critical. Full qualification for high-volume production, making sure reliability and scalability for industrial applications.

By combining compact design with robust computational capabilities, the Agilex 5 E-Series addresses the needs of industries requiring efficient, scalable solutions for complex workloads.

MAX 10 Expansion: Higher I/O Density for Cost-Sensitive Applications

Altera has expanded its MAX 10 FPGA product line with the introduction of VPBGA-610 packages for the 10M40 and 10M50 devices. This enhancement increases I/O density while reducing the overall form factor, making these FPGAs particularly suitable for cost-sensitive industrial and IoT applications. Engineering samples are currently available, with production silicon expected to launch in Q3 2025.

The expanded MAX 10 series is designed to support a range of use cases, including:

Low-latency defect detection for quality assurance in manufacturing.

for quality assurance in manufacturing. Object recognition for smart manufacturing systems.

for smart manufacturing systems. Applications requiring precision and speed in industrial environments.

By offering higher I/O density in a compact package, the MAX 10 series provides a cost-effective solution for industries prioritizing efficiency and performance.

Software and Ecosystem: Simplifying AI Development

To complement its hardware innovations, Altera has enhanced its software tools and ecosystem support. The latest release of the FPGA AI Suite (version 25.1) integrates seamlessly with popular AI frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, and OpenVINO, allowing developers to deploy AI models on FPGAs with reduced complexity. This integration simplifies the development process and accelerates project timelines.

Additional ecosystem features include:

A no-cost Quartus software license for Agilex 3, Agilex 5 E-Series, and MAX 10 FPGAs.

for Agilex 3, Agilex 5 E-Series, and MAX 10 FPGAs. The Altera Solution Acceleration Partner (ASAP) Program , which provides access to specialized tools and expertise.

, which provides access to specialized tools and expertise. Comprehensive development kits and reference designs to support rapid prototyping and deployment.

These resources aim to empower engineers and developers by reducing barriers to entry and allowing faster innovation in FPGA-based AI solutions.

Embedded World 2025: Showcasing Innovation

At Embedded World 2025, Altera demonstrated the capabilities of its new FPGA technologies across a variety of industries. Key highlights included:

8K video and vision processing powered by Agilex 7 FPGAs.

powered by Agilex 7 FPGAs. Real-time robot control using Agilex 5 SoC FPGAs.

using Agilex 5 SoC FPGAs. Low-latency defect detection enabled by MAX 10 FPGAs.

These demonstrations showcased the versatility and performance of Altera’s FPGA solutions in addressing complex challenges in industrial IoT, smart manufacturing, and AI-driven applications. The event also provided a platform for collaboration, bringing together developers, system integrators, and industry leaders to explore new possibilities in programmable architectures.

Driving Innovation in Embedded and Edge Applications

Altera’s latest FPGA offerings, including the Agilex 3, Agilex 5 E-Series, and expanded MAX 10 product lines, represent a significant advancement in programmable architectures. By focusing on power efficiency, AI integration, and real-time performance, these solutions aim to address the evolving needs of industries such as robotics, video processing, industrial IoT, and medical equipment.

Supported by a robust ecosystem of development tools, software, and partnerships, Altera continues to empower engineers and developers to create innovative solutions for embedded systems and intelligent edge applications. These advancements highlight Altera’s ongoing commitment to driving progress in programmable logic and allowing the next generation of AI-driven technologies.

